Communicating in another country

Jen Bonn

As a French teacher, I have always told my students that a trip to France will be easier if they speak the language. I have seen the frustration when someone wants to communicate but does not know the right words to express their thoughts. I have also had people on our trips tell me that they saw that I was treated differently because I know the language. You can imagine my surprise when my husband proved my theory about needing to know the language to be false.

We recently went to Paris to celebrate 41 years of marriage, and I was a little nervous since my husband cannot say anything besides hello and thank you. I found out quickly that I had no reason to worry. He would talk to someone in English, not because he thought everyone should speak his language, but because it was his only option. If English didn’t work, he would use gestures to communicate. I was surprised at how well it worked. We were in a café where the waitress did not speak English, but when she put a huge dollop of mashed potatoes on his plate, the astonished look he gave made her laugh, and from that point on, they were teasing each other and having me translate. When we were in the Musée D’Orsay, he stood on a bench to take a photo, and instantly there was a guard telling me he couldn’t do that. He knew what she was saying by her tone, so he swished his bum around on the bench to clean up any dirt he had left. He made her laugh, and she showed us a special way to go to the top.

There was only one time that we had a small incident. We were buying some flowers for the hotel manager because she had been so sweet to us, and I was giving the florist some general ideas of what we would like. As she began to construct the bouquet, my husband started to question her choices. I almost died because criticizing a florist in France is almost as bad as saying you don’t like what you have been served in a restaurant. Thankfully, when he saw the final product he apologized and told her how beautiful it was.

I saw him approach each interaction with the joy that comes with meeting someone new and interesting. He was never nervous, but that might have been because he had a personal translator with him. I have been hesitant to visit countries where I don’t know the language, but after watching my husband’s success I would like to give it a try. I am also happy to report that my husband has been using the new words he learned. I hear him during the day saying, “Eh, voilà” (and there it is!) and “C’est la vie!” (That’s life!”) He proved to me he doesn’t need much more than that.