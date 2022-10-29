Turn the tables on parental guilt

Jen Bonn

If you are anything like me you have felt your share of parental guilt. It can come in different forms. You might feel guilty when your child doesn’t do well in school as you ask yourself how you could have been more supportive or worked with him more. It could be when your child gets in trouble, and you ask yourself if there was something you could have done to prevent your child from doing that. The worse form of guilt for me comes when your child tells you that you disappointed them, and you let them down in some way. This is what happened today as my youngest and I were driving to lunch, and instead of deflating me, it initially made me angry. Then I had an epiphany when I realized that we have to stop blaming ourselves as parents and let our children own the results of their actions. Here is what happened in the car.

We were talking about depression, and I told her I felt so bad when her sister said she was depressed that I didn’t understand depression and thought she was being ungrateful and didn’t realize everything she had. I told Kate, “I tried to do better when you told me you were depressed too.” Kate said, “Mom, you told me the same thing. You said I wasn’t grateful for what I had.” I told her I had said I used to think that, but I did not say that, and we put her in counseling immediately. I then said, “Kate, I am not a perfect parent, but I have done my best, and supported and loved you as much as I could.” At that point, it hit me that there were very difficult moments with all three children. Although I love them all unconditionally, there were some rough bumps along the way, so why as parents do we not give ourselves more grace when our children drive us a little crazy?

I am going to be kinder to myself when I consider whether I have been a good parent or not because my children have all survived to adulthood, they are good people, and they are well-loved. I hope you will also give yourself grace, and the next time they mention something you did wrong, turn the tables and tell a story of your own.