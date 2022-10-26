Mental health with an injury

Jen Bonn

If you are an athlete, you know how frustrating it can be to be training hard while preparing for an event when an injury suddenly strikes. You watch all your hard work slip away as days turn into weeks as you heal. The injury can strike you just as much mentally as it does physically.

I had been preparing for an ultra-marathon running thirty to forty miles every week, working on my fueling, and preparing mentally. One morning, I was outside playing with my border collie and talking on the phone with my daughter. I wasn’t paying attention to the dog as I walked towards his favorite frisbee. I didn’t notice him running full speed, intent on beating me to the frisbee. Suddenly, he crashed into my left leg, and the pain was horrible. It wasn’t until a few days later though that my knee began to feel sore. It became so bad that I could barely walk, so I went to an orthopedist after first going to the chiropractor, a stretch studio, and physical therapy. The MRI revealed a torn meniscus and a baker’s cyst.

When I first realized that I was going to be sidelined for a while, I was sad to know that the fitness level I had achieved with all those miles was going to be gone within a few weeks. I decided to look at the situation as a chance to train in another way, so I started to work hard with low impact training. I discovered how much fun it can be to try different routines. I asked other people who were injured how they were recuperating. Whenever I had a setback, I would try something different.

When I was first injured, I told myself that it was my age and my knees were just worn out, but then I noticed all the people in their twenties with knee braces and boots. I hate to say that misery loves company is true, but it helped me to know I wasn’t just suffering from old knees.

Don’t let injuries defeat you mentally. Use it as a chance to try new things, and possibly come back stronger than you were before.