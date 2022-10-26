Mental health with an injury

Jennifer Bonn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRDvH_0imWX3PO00
Jen Bonn

If you are an athlete, you know how frustrating it can be to be training hard while preparing for an event when an injury suddenly strikes. You watch all your hard work slip away as days turn into weeks as you heal. The injury can strike you just as much mentally as it does physically.

I had been preparing for an ultra-marathon running thirty to forty miles every week, working on my fueling, and preparing mentally. One morning, I was outside playing with my border collie and talking on the phone with my daughter. I wasn’t paying attention to the dog as I walked towards his favorite frisbee. I didn’t notice him running full speed, intent on beating me to the frisbee. Suddenly, he crashed into my left leg, and the pain was horrible. It wasn’t until a few days later though that my knee began to feel sore. It became so bad that I could barely walk, so I went to an orthopedist after first going to the chiropractor, a stretch studio, and physical therapy. The MRI revealed a torn meniscus and a baker’s cyst.

When I first realized that I was going to be sidelined for a while, I was sad to know that the fitness level I had achieved with all those miles was going to be gone within a few weeks. I decided to look at the situation as a chance to train in another way, so I started to work hard with low impact training. I discovered how much fun it can be to try different routines. I asked other people who were injured how they were recuperating. Whenever I had a setback, I would try something different.

When I was first injured, I told myself that it was my age and my knees were just worn out, but then I noticed all the people in their twenties with knee braces and boots. I hate to say that misery loves company is true, but it helped me to know I wasn’t just suffering from old knees.

Don’t let injuries defeat you mentally. Use it as a chance to try new things, and possibly come back stronger than you were before.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# injuries# mental health

Comments / 0

Published by

I am passionate about running, parenting, education, and self-help information. I enjoy writing articles that will offer readers the information needed to help them in some way. I recently retired from teaching French and Spanish for forty years. I run every day and have done all kinds of races from 5ks to ultra-marathons. I have three children and three grandchildren. I write for several magazines in my area, I am a contributor and in charge of the Pinterest board for a parenting magazine called Screamin Mamas, and I have a second book about to be released through Loving, Healing Press called 101 Tips to Ease Your Burdens.

Kennesaw, GA
2719 followers

More from Jennifer Bonn

"Opinion" What makes someone a writer?

I read an article yesterday about writing, and I have not been able to stop thinking about it. The point of the article was that you cannot consider yourself a writer merely because you write. According to the author, a real writer has to have impeccable grammar, know his purpose for writing, and always have something profound to say. Anything less than this is drivel, and the person should not consider himself a writer.

Read full story

Communicating in another country

As a French teacher, I have always told my students that a trip to France will be easier if they speak the language. I have seen the frustration when someone wants to communicate but does not know the right words to express their thoughts. I have also had people on our trips tell me that they saw that I was treated differently because I know the language. You can imagine my surprise when my husband proved my theory about needing to know the language to be false.

Read full story
1 comments

Turn the tables on parental guilt

If you are anything like me you have felt your share of parental guilt. It can come in different forms. You might feel guilty when your child doesn’t do well in school as you ask yourself how you could have been more supportive or worked with him more. It could be when your child gets in trouble, and you ask yourself if there was something you could have done to prevent your child from doing that. The worse form of guilt for me comes when your child tells you that you disappointed them, and you let them down in some way. This is what happened today as my youngest and I were driving to lunch, and instead of deflating me, it initially made me angry. Then I had an epiphany when I realized that we have to stop blaming ourselves as parents and let our children own the results of their actions. Here is what happened in the car.

Read full story
1 comments

Your special gift

I often hear people say they do not have a special gift. They do not think they can offer anything special to those around them, but these people are inevitably the ones who offer the most without even realizing it. Think for a moment and ask yourself what your gift is. In case you are having trouble coming up with an answer, here are some possible gifts that you may be giving without thinking about it.

Read full story

The Facebook family

I think social media has many positive aspects. I would never be as connected with family and friends that live in other states. With Facebook and Instagram, I can stay current with what is happening in my community, and social media has often given me insight into a person that I would not otherwise have had.

Read full story

A cabin in the mountains

Have you ever had one of those days where you couldn’t believe what people thought it was o.k. to say, and their actions were even harder to understand? My daughter and I call that a cabin in the mountains day. We often joke that each time we have an unfortunate interaction with a person, we are one step closer to moving to that cabin. Here is why we think the move to the cabin sounds so appealing.

Read full story
1 comments

"Opinion" Our current school situation

As a recently retired teacher who spent forty years in the classroom, the current situation in our schools tears at my heart. Covid caused a myriad of problems, but there were quite a few issues to deal with even before the pandemic hit.

Read full story

"Opinion" Misconceptions about retirement

I am in my second year of retirement, and my husband’s prediction that I would be busier in retirement than I was working is sometimes true. The difference is that anything I am doing now is my choice. I have been surprised by some of the misconceptions that I have heard from people who are still working, so I thought I would address a few.

Read full story
1 comments

Let go of negativity

My husband has what I consider to be the perfect attitude about life and people. I have a great deal to learn from him because I worry too much about what people think, I’m highly emotional, and sensitive, and want to please everyone. I have days when I feel like my mental state is the eye of the storm while my husband is the calming breeze that comes after. Here are some of the comments he has said that has helped me put things in perspective.

Read full story
1 comments

Parenting mind tricks

When my oldest was pregnant with my grandson, she would talk about what she was going to do after the baby was born, and it was obvious she did not think her life was going to change at all. I wasn’t sure how to tell her she was going to feel every emotion, have to multitask and be creative with little sleep, manage baby excretions with horrific smells, and listen to everyone’s opinion and judgment on how to parent while questioning whether you were ever doing anything right as you do your best to help a tiny human to thrive. I told her, “Jess, parenting is messy.”

Read full story

That broken feeling

Have you ever felt you were not strong enough for the struggle on a particular day? It doesn’t matter if your struggle is great or small or what caused it. I think we all have those moments when we feel like we have been knocked to our knees and are unsure how to solve the problem and stand back up. Here are a few ideas that might help.

Read full story
3 comments

Tasks for dogs

Most of the dogs I have had have been happy to be fed, loved, and showered with attention. Although they were all very important to me, I cannot say that they were demanding at all. When our dog Bandit arrived, all that changed. Suddenly, I had a dog who was very needy and who needed a physical outlet and mental stimulation. I am so thankful that I have a friend who is a dog trainer who helped teach me what Bandit needed. I wish I could go back and apologize to my other dogs because I think many of the techniques that I use with Bandit would have helped most breeds of dogs.

Read full story

Listening to your child

It’s true that my first two children survived childhood, but I made so many mistakes throughout the years. I think I have done many things better with my third child, and one of the parenting skills I have tried to improve the most is listening well.

Read full story

"Opinion" Coping with control issues

Do you have someone in your life who has control issues? Control issues is a general term for when people seem overly focused on controlling situations around them. Control issues could stem from high anxiety, obsessive-compulsive symptoms, or other mental health conditions. Some people with control issues will attempt to micromanage every aspect of a situation. The choosing therapy website describes characteristics of someone who can be overcontrolling.

Read full story

Healing words

Have you ever been struggling with an issue, and having difficulty finding a solution when someone says something that provides you with the answer? I have that happen all the time and the solution is usually so simple that I find myself asking why I didn’t think of it myself. Usually, the words that work for me when it comes to resolving issues tell me to experiment with one thing, and if that doesn’t work to try something else. I often receive the message that what I perceived as a huge problem wasn’t really that big of a deal. It helps when someone’s words put things in perspective.

Read full story

Our love for our pets

When my family talks about the many special pets that we have had, we always talk about the things they did that made us love them. What do you love most about your pets? What do they do that warms your heart and make you smile? Let me share a few of mine in the hopes that your pets might share some of the same qualities.

Read full story
1 comments

"Opinion" A Better runner

Have you ever gone to a race and been inspired by some of the other runners, and found yourself saying that you want to be a better runner? The definition of a better runner could be something different for all of us. You might want to run faster, or longer. You might wish that you knew more about nutrition or injury prevention, or you might want to figure out how to be as strong mentally as you are physically. Whatever being better means to you, you can always continue to improve if your attitude is that growth is always possible. Here are a few ideas to research if you want to be a better runner.

Read full story

Conversations with scammers

I know that we are not supposed to engage in any way when we receive phone calls, texts, and e-mails from someone who is obviously a scammer, but haven’t you ever wanted to? I would like to ask them if their conscience ever bothers them when an innocent, had working person falls for their scheme, I want to correct their spelling and grammar, and question how much effort went into the bogus text I just received.

Read full story

When a pet passes

Several weeks ago, my husband and I were standing in line to board a plane home from an anniversary trip to Paris when my youngest called sobbing. It took a few minutes before she could speak and then she said, “Mommy, Lowkey died.” First, let me tell you that hearing your child sobbing and sounding heartbroken while you are nine hours away is no treat, but add on to that the fact she was talking about an amazing pet that we had for fourteen years. My heart broke even more when she said, “Mommy, I don’t know what to do.”

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy