"Opinion" Our current school situation

Jen Bonn

As a recently retired teacher who spent forty years in the classroom, the current situation in our schools tears at my heart. Covid caused a myriad of problems, but there were quite a few issues to deal with even before the pandemic hit.

I wish more people would rally behind the importance of educating our children. These are the future of our nation. They will be the ones who build the structure of our society and form the character of our people. I hope in the next few years we can come back from the knowledge deficit that Covid caused, and I hope we will put in place measures to help with the mental health issues that we see because of the pandemic, but I hope we also address some of the following issues.

Teachers are overworked and underpaid

I am always amazed when I hear someone say that teachers have it easy. My daughter told me about a man she knows who wanted to sell real estate, but he failed the exam three times, so he said he was going to become a math teacher. I guarantee you this man has no idea what the day in the life of a math teacher is like. Many teachers don’t even have a break at lunch. There are supervision duties, and at some point, during the day, you have to communicate with parents and plan for the next day.

Classrooms are overcrowded

It takes a special teacher to adequately teach 30-40 children in one class, and many of those teachers are leaving because they have had enough. If you are a quiet child or a student with special needs, you could be lost in the crowd.

We need ongoing teacher training and mentoring programs

Teachers are often hired and thrown into the classroom without enough support and training. Staff training and support from veteran teachers can help.

Let teachers focus on teaching

There are so many extras to a teacher’s job. A teacher might be expected to do supervision, coach, do a club, run the yearbook, and any number of additional expectations. When Covid hit teachers were given more duties when they were already struggling.

Let teachers have a voice in decisions that affect them.

Crucial decisions about the classroom are often made by administrators who do not play an active role in the classroom. Give the teachers the feeling that they have a voice and that they matter in the process.

Hire counselors to focus on mental health

It’s no secret that our children are suffering, and we need counselors who can address their mental health. Many schools ask counselors to wear so many different hats that they don’t have time for the job they were originally hired to do.