"Opinion" Misconceptions about retirement

Jen Bonn

I am in my second year of retirement, and my husband’s prediction that I would be busier in retirement than I was working is sometimes true. The difference is that anything I am doing now is my choice. I have been surprised by some of the misconceptions that I have heard from people who are still working, so I thought I would address a few.

Don’t you miss being around people?

This is only my opinion, but some people can be exhausting to work with and relationships with them can be difficult to navigate. In retirement, I can choose the people with whom I want to spend time. I have the time to be with family and nurture my friendships.

Do you just sit around all day?

I now have the time to do all the things I never could do when I was working. I am running, biking, working in the garden, taking care of my grandson, swinging in the hammock, playing my guitar, and a million other things. At the end of the day, I always wish I had more time.

Do you and your husband drive each other crazy because you are together so much?

My husband still works, and although he works from home, he tells me that he loves knowing I am in the house somewhere. He can come up from his office and tell me about what is going on in his world. When I was working if you wanted to talk to me it had to be quick.

Do you miss working?

I was a teacher and I miss interacting with the children, but I do not miss always being exhausted from all the extra things that teachers are expected to do. I have the freedom to travel and do things without worrying about work commitments.

These are a few of the questions I have been asked. I hope they have helped you to see that retirement can be what you make it. It has been wonderful for me.