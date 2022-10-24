Let go of negativity

Jen Bonn

My husband has what I consider to be the perfect attitude about life and people. I have a great deal to learn from him because I worry too much about what people think, I’m highly emotional, and sensitive, and want to please everyone. I have days when I feel like my mental state is the eye of the storm while my husband is the calming breeze that comes after. Here are some of the comments he has said that has helped me put things in perspective.

I wanted the whole family to spend some time together during the holidays, so my oldest rented a cabin in the mountains for us to spend three days together. I was so excited that everyone would be under one roof, but then both my son and youngest daughter said they didn’t want to go. When I told my husband he said, “Oh well, I guess they will miss all the fun.” I realized he was right to have that attitude because why would I want to force someone to spend time somewhere that they would not want to be? We will have a great time anyway.

He never cares about what someone might think about him. He told me once, “I like who I am, so other people can choose to like me or not. I’m not going to change to please someone else. Maybe we should all strive to have that confidence and realize that no matter what we do, someone will judge us, and it doesn’t really matter.

Do you know the line in the Justin Bieber song that says, “My mama don’t like you, and she likes everyone.”? The only people my husband doesn’t like are someone who has hurt a member of his family. He never judges, and he greets everyone with joy and humor. More laughter might be the medicine we all need.

My husband knows how to let negative junk go. If it isn’t going to make him or his loved ones happy, he turns away from it and focuses on the positive. What if we all tried to do that more? Could you interact with people with more joy and love? Can you let go of what drags you down and focus more on what makes you happy? I don’t know about you, but I am going to give it my best shot.