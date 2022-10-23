That broken feeling

Jen Bonn

Have you ever felt you were not strong enough for the struggle on a particular day? It doesn’t matter if your struggle is great or small or what caused it. I think we all have those moments when we feel like we have been knocked to our knees and are unsure how to solve the problem and stand back up. Here are a few ideas that might help.

Put it in perspective

The chances are pretty good that whatever you are dealing with could be much worse. Look around and see what other people are dealing with, and often our issues suddenly don’t look as bad.

Find the positive

Instead of focusing on all the negatives involved in your issues, make a list of everything you are grateful for, and also think about what you might be able to learn from the experience.

Make a battleplan

Life is all about getting back up when you are knocked down, learning from setbacks, and coming back stronger. Brainstorm ideas on how you can solve any issues and make improvements.

Distract yourself

Instead of drowning in emotions, distract yourself by doing something. Go to the gym, cook breakfast, and watch a comedy. It doesn’t matter what you do, as long as you can snap out of the negativity.

Ask for advice

Find someone who has already gone through what you are struggling with. Listen to the advice of someone who has overcome and adapt it to your situation.

Take things a step at a time

If you are feeling broken or overwhelmed, slow down and take one day at a time and conquer one task at a time.

Be kind to yourself

Treat yourself as if you are your best friend. Use positive, kind words. Be proud of what you have accomplished, and give yourself grace as you work on improvements.