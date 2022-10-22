Tasks for dogs

Jen Bonn

Most of the dogs I have had have been happy to be fed, loved, and showered with attention. Although they were all very important to me, I cannot say that they were demanding at all. When our dog Bandit arrived, all that changed. Suddenly, I had a dog who was very needy and who needed a physical outlet and mental stimulation. I am so thankful that I have a friend who is a dog trainer who helped teach me what Bandit needed. I wish I could go back and apologize to my other dogs because I think many of the techniques that I use with Bandit would have helped most breeds of dogs.

Several months ago, I explained to my husband that Bandit didn’t only enjoy physical activity, he had to have it to release some of his energy and anxiety. I looked at him and said, “Why do you think running is so important to me?” My husband has been taking Bandit to a huge open field where he throws the frisbee as far as he can and watches Bandit tear after it. He videotaped him in action, and told me, “Jen, you are not going to believe how fast he can run. It is unbelievable!” He is also amazed that the dog will seem tired after an outing, but after a short car ride home, he is ready to go again. As a man who loves sports, John admires Bandit for his athletic ability. I do my best to make him move as much as possible during the day.

Bandit does well with routines and the tasks involved in those routines. In the morning, we head out to run around for a minute, and then he races over and brings in the paper. He is always conflicted on Sunday because there are two papers and he wants to do his job, but how does he carry both?

He loves practicing commands, and I take him through all of them every day. He can be very distracted, so if he is off task, I first say, “Bandit, focus!” He will look at me and then I will give his command.

It is very important to him to know what is expected of him, and he wants to please us. I am going to do my best to keep learning how to keep him engaged while working both his body and his mind.