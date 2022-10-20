Listening to your child

Jen Bonn

It’s true that my first two children survived childhood, but I made so many mistakes throughout the years. I think I have done many things better with my third child, and one of the parenting skills I have tried to improve the most is listening well.

When my two oldest children wanted to talk there were usually a million other events happening at once. I was always tired, overwhelmed, and distracted. One of the moments that stands out for me was when my daughter was trying to tell me about a teacher behaving badly. Jessica’s fourth-grade teacher told us that she was having difficulty reading, and she would like to suggest that Jess be tested for a learning difference and that during the reading period of the day Jess would work with the students who had learning differences. We said yes and the testing said that Jess was mixing up letters when she read, so we agreed to have her work with the special education teacher. One day, Jess told me the teacher had been yelling at them. I told her it was never o.k. for a teacher to yell, but maybe she was having a bad day. Jess told me the same thing the next day. I’m ashamed to say that she didn’t really have my attention until she told me the teacher called her a liar. I pulled her out of that class immediately, and we had a meeting to make sure she never interacted with that teacher again. We moved at the end of the school year, and we gave the testing documentation to the new school, and they told us Jessica’s school had not done complete testing, and the new testing did not show any need for special educational resources. I wish I had been more attentive to what Jess was telling me from the beginning.

I also did a horrible job of hearing Jess when she told me she was depressed. I saw it as a lack of gratitude because in my eyes we were giving her everything she could want. We eventually took her to therapy, but I listened and understood depression much better by the time my youngest expressed the same feelings.

When my children want to talk now, I am a different listener. I focus on them without multi-tasking. I don’t interrupt, I don’t judge, I ask questions, and I tell them what I think, but I always tell them they are the only ones who can make the big decisions in their lives. My youngest wanted to talk yesterday morning when we had both just come down for breakfast. I didn’t turn the television on or do anything else. I sat at the breakfast counter, turned toward her, and listened. My husband came up from his office, looked up at the black television, looked at us, and said, “oh.” My oldest daughter will call me and say, “Mom, can I just tell you everything I have been doing?” That translates to her wanting me to listen.

Our children need us even though they might not admit us. Life is more convenient, but it is harder in many ways than when we grew up. I think listening to your children is one of the most important things you can do.