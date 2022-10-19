Healing words

Jen Bonn

Have you ever been struggling with an issue, and having difficulty finding a solution when someone says something that provides you with the answer? I have that happen all the time and the solution is usually so simple that I find myself asking why I didn’t think of it myself. Usually, the words that work for me when it comes to resolving issues tell me to experiment with one thing, and if that doesn’t work to try something else. I often receive the message that what I perceived as a huge problem wasn’t really that big of a deal. It helps when someone’s words put things in perspective.

I often find that when I listen closely to what is being said around me, I realize that the pity party I am having is not justified and things could be much worse. I am healing from a torn meniscus and a baker’s cyst, and I have been discouraged more than one time. I was talking to a man at the gym who had had thirteen knee surgeries. His advice was to keep exercising and strengthen the surrounding muscles. It helped to hear from someone who had been through it already.

My husband said something a few months ago that has helped me. He said, “It is what it is.” He meant that no matter what happens it doesn’t do much good to complain about it. Do your best to fix what you can and keep a good attitude. When I told my husband the results from my MRI, he said, “Oh, honey, I’m so sorry.” I think he thought I would start crying because I am a runner and the results from the MRI meant I would not be running until my knee healed, but I looked at him and said, “It is what it is.”

Sometimes you need to hear affirmations. Hearing that you are making a difference or doing a good job can lift anyone’s spirits. Write some texts to friends who need to hear how much they matter to you. Let a colleague know you enjoy working with her.

If you are grieving, kind words always help. It also can help to share memories with friends and family.

Look for words of inspiration to motivate you and lift your spirits on tough days.

I hope you hear the words you need today, and I hope you spread some to others as well.