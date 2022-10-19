Our love for our pets

Jen Bonn

When my family talks about the many special pets that we have had, we always talk about the things they did that made us love them. What do you love most about your pets? What do they do that warms your heart and make you smile? Let me share a few of mine in the hopes that your pets might share some of the same qualities.

When our dog Bandit is happy or excited, he talks to us with a type of howl. It makes me smile every time he does it. I also love the pure joy he finds chasing a ball or a frisbee. He is in constant motion except for when he first comes out of his crate. He stretches, then comes to me to have his belly rubbed. The minute I say, “Do you want to go out?” It’s game on! I also am amazed at how in tune he is with everyone’s emotions. He seems to know exactly what we are saying and feeling.

Our cat is just as fun. When I let Bandit out in the morning, Sophie wanders over to greet him and receive some of the attention. She has a scary sense of when I sit down under a blanket because she is there seconds later looking for the perfect spot for a nap. If she feels she is not receiving enough attention, she starts making such a horrific noise that we start to pet her just to make her stop.

What are your favorite pet moments?