"Opinion" A Better runner

Have you ever gone to a race and been inspired by some of the other runners, and found yourself saying that you want to be a better runner? The definition of a better runner could be something different for all of us. You might want to run faster, or longer. You might wish that you knew more about nutrition or injury prevention, or you might want to figure out how to be as strong mentally as you are physically. Whatever being better means to you, you can always continue to improve if your attitude is that growth is always possible. Here are a few ideas to research if you want to be a better runner.

Talk to the experts.

I have wanted to be better at running ultras, but I often make rookie mistakes and fall short of my goal, so I asked a friend who runs 100-mile races if he could give me advice. He took me through everything he does, and I took three pages of notes and did much better at the next race.

Experiment

Everyone is a little different, so find what works best for you. What gives you energy? I changed up a few things like eating more protein and drinking more water, and I saw some positive changes, but something else might work for you. Change up your training too. Sometimes, we need to do something new to spark our motivation, so try a new running route or cross-training exercise.

Keep a journal

Keep track of what works well for you, and notice what is working for other runners.

Have fun

If you start to dread training, you won’t be motivated to improve. You can work hard but have some fun doing it.