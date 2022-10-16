"Opinion" Disciplining children can teach them life skills

Jen Bonn

Disciplining for me is about teaching children about boundaries and the correct way to behave. Children will test the rules and knowing what those rules are and what the consequences will be when the rules are broken gives them a sense of stability and security. It can also teach them how to act like a good human.

I always think about the line in the movie Pirates of the Caribbean when Elizabeth says she invokes the pirate code, and the response is that it isn’t really a code. It’s more of a rough guideline. The same is true for parenting. You do your best to instill good behavior and character and usually, the same technique never works twice, but you set boundaries to teach your children lessons they will need in life.

My husband left most of the disciplining to me because he says I know Jedi mind tricks that work on our children, but all I do is try something and pray it works. Here are several examples. My teenage son was constantly pestering me to let him get a mohawk, so one day when he came to the grocery store with me, I took him to get a mohawk. When we arrived home I said, “Well, let’s get this over and go show your dad.” When my husband saw it he nodded and said, “Ah, I see.” My son hurried away, and my husband said to me with controlled fury, “Why did you let him do that?” I said, “Honey, in a few days, he will realize how silly he looks, and then he won’t ask to do it again.” He looked at me and said, “You are brilliant!” Of course, I am not, I’m only willing to try something and hope it works.

My youngest told me she wasn’t sure she wanted to attend college. If I had demanded that she go to college, I would have had some issues that could be avoided, so I told her it was fine if she did not want to go, but she needed to tell me the plan for her life. This gave her a choice and made her examine more closely what she wanted to do after high school. She is now in her last semester and will graduate Cum laude!

I told our oldest that we would pay for four years of college. Unfortunately, she decided to be more social than academic during her first year, and she had to do a fifth year. Before the end of the fourth year, I told her she would have to pay for the fifth year. That was very hard for me to do, but I wanted her to learn that her actions had consequences.

There have been moments when I had no idea what to do. My oldest was the only child who had complete meltdowns in stores. I remember being in Kroger with a full cart of groceries when she dropped to the floor kicking and screaming. I picked her up and quickly left the store. She was asleep in the car within five minutes of the ride home. I learned that most tantrums can be avoided by keeping a child fed and rested.

The next time you have a tricky parenting moment, remember to do the right thing that will help your children in the long run.