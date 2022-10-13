Topics your family avoids

Jen Bonn

Every family has certain topics that they would rather avoid. They are those subjects that family members would rather keep tucked in the back of the closet. Let me tell you a few of the ones that my family was not good about discussing.

Medical history

Apparently, in my parent’s time, they kept medical history a private matter. This privacy has caused a problem for me twice so far in my life. The first time was when my youngest had an epileptic seizure at 18 months. The doctor asked if my husband or I had a history of epilepsy. I told him that although my sister had it, I did not. Imagine my surprise when I told my sister what happened, and she told me I had had childhood epilepsy. No one ever told me! It would have helped me understand the frequent staring spells I experienced. The second moment was when I had an A-fib attack. Again, the doctor asked if there was any history of heart issues. I told him there were not. My niece later told me that both my parents had suffered from A-fib.

Emotions

Although my parents were very good at showing us how loved we were, they never said, “I love you.” I had four close friends in my junior year of high school who would always say it. I remember talking on the phone with my dad and when it was time to hang up, I said, “I love you.” There was silence on the other end of the line, and he finally said it back, but he wasn’t used to doing that.

Skeletons in the closet

I knew my grandfather was from a small town in Ireland, and when we came home for Thanksgiving one year, the waitress at our hotel was from that town. We were talking and she said, “Ask your sister if he spoke Gaelic.” Later, when we were all together, I told her about meeting the waitress and the question she asked, and my sister said without missing a beat, “Oh yes, he was a bigamist.” My brother put his drink down and said, “Is there anything else we should know about our family?!”

Mental health

We have had several family members who have struggled with mental health, but no one ever wants to talk about that. It’s almost as if we can pretend it didn’t happen if we don’t discuss it.

Does your family have topics that are taboo to discuss?