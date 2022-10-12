Things my husband does

Jen Bonn

I have been married to my husband for forty-one years, so you would think that by now I would understand everything he does, but there are still a few things that leave me shaking my head. Please understand I am not complaining about who I am married to because he is wonderful, but I am sometimes perplexed by him. Here are some examples.

If I am drinking something and leave it on the counter for a minute, he will drink out of it, and not a tiny sip. When I return my glass or can is noticeably lighter. Now, I can understand if I was drinking something he liked, but he will drink from my drink even if it is something he hates. When I say, “Did you drink out of my glass?” he looks like a little boy who has been caught doing something wrong. I asked him once why he did it and he told me he didn’t know. I know this sounds odd, but I think he is marking his territory which is me.

When we go out to eat, he orders something tiny like a spinach salad, but then he eats half of everyone else’s dinner. I told him once, “Honey, just order the pizza and enjoy it.”

Our whole family is a little nervous when he drives. He thinks he needs to make eye contact with you while we just want him to look at the road. He also looks around too much. He will say, “Oh, look what they are building there!” He can be distracted and has been known to drive through red lights. Once, we were leaving a doctor’s office and I said very calmly, “You are heading for the median.” “He replied in a rather angry voice, “No I’m not.” The next minute we hit it and bumped and thumped over the top of it. He said, “Oh, that median.”

I am grateful that the things I don’t understand about my husband are not more serious, and maybe one day I will understand him better.