Overcoming fears of running

Jennifer Bonn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3Hmh_0iSZ3JtZ00
Jen Bonn

Running has been a lifesaver for me many times in the forty years I have been doing it. It has reduced stress and anxiety, helped me with frustration and sadness, and kept me healthy. I know running isn’t for everyone, but so many people have approached me and said they wished they could become a runner, but it looks too hard, takes too much time, and I’d be embarrassed to start because I’m so out of shape, and I heard it ruins your knees.

I hear these fears and more from people who would like to give running a try, so let me address these fears first and then I’ll give you some ideas about how to start. Running is hard at first because your muscles and your lungs have to get used to it. That’s why you should start slowly. Run a minute, walk a minute to start and then gradually build from there. It will eventually be easier. If you are sore at first, eat pickles. The juice helps eliminate muscle soreness. You can fit anything worthwhile into your routine. Many people like to do it early to get it done. No matter what you do and how spectacular you look, there will be people who judge you. It doesn’t matter and runners are the least judgmental people I know. They will admire the fact you showed up. Many things can affect your knees but running by itself is not going to do it. Runner’s world says, “The whole notion that running will ruin your knees is based on the idea that running increases your risk of developing osteoarthritis in this key joint of the leg. But the truth is, it doesn’t.”

Once the excuses have been crushed, here are some steps to start running.

· Check with your doctor that you are cleared for physical activity

· Go to the local running store and do a running test to find the right shoes.

· Get some comfy workout clothes.

· Pick a safe place to run.

· Use a fitness tracker to track your miles. Most phones have one.

· Always let someone know where you will be.

· Relax your shoulders and start running slowly. Practice breathing regularly.

· You can find apps and training guides online.

· Eat healthy meals and snacks.

· Drink plenty of water.

· Set goals.

The minute you take the first step you are a runner. Everything else you do with it from that point is up to you.

