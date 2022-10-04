Making positivity work

Jennifer Bonn

We hear all the time that we should keep a positive attitude, and always look at the bright side of a situation, but what good will that do and how do we keep that positive attitude? In the article, Four Ways to Encourage Positive Thinking in Kids, The First Tee organization writes, “Positive thinking is so powerful — not just for adults but kids as well. Maintaining a positive attitude can be challenging at times, but through practice and encouragement it becomes a skill that can shape and transform lives.”

Practice positive self-talk

Here is a list of 101 positive things to say to yourself. https://www.yourlifeyourvoice.org/JournalPages/101-Positive-Things-to-Say-to-Myself2.pdf

You should speak to yourself as you would speak to your best friend. I am terrible about saying negative things about myself both in my head and in public. Sometimes when I say it in public, I do it because I think the self-deprecating humor puts people at ease, but I shouldn’t do it at all. We should feel good about ourselves, starting with building ourselves up with positive words. When you hear friends putting themselves down or speaking negatively about their possibilities, change the narrative to a positive one for them.

Speak of positive possibilities

I often say I am sending positives out in the universe, and the positive energy almost always brings positive results. When I first started doing this my family was skeptical. We would pull into a restaurant where the parking lot was full, and I would say, “We will get right in.” My family would say that wasn’t possible to which I would reply that now I had to send extra positivity to counteract the negativity. We got right in nine out of ten times, and the looks on my family’s faces were priceless. They now believe in sending out positive energy.

When I was teaching, I always started the year with an exercise in positivity. I wanted the students to see how positivity and negativity changed things. I asked a volunteer to hold their arm, shoulder height to the side. The student would repeat, “I will keep my arm up.” I then told the student that I was going to press down on the arm and he should not let me. I will not be able to push it down. I then tell him to say, “I cannot keep my arm up.” When I push on the arm, the arm falls. The students are always surprised, but it is a great way to show the power of the mind.

Give sending out positive energy a try and see what happens. Say what you want to see happen, write it down for extra power and see what happens. Give it more than one attempt before you claim it doesn’t work, and depending on the thought, you may have to wait for results.

Have a growth mindset

So many of us defeat ourselves before we even try something. Instead of saying you cannot do something, say you cannot do it yet, and then find a way to figure it out.

Accept that setbacks happen

Negatives happen to everyone, but the difference is how you react to the negatives.

Look for the silver lining

I had a series of unfortunate health events and I said to my neighbor, “I think I made the universe angry.” She replied, “Jen, all of your issues are fixable.” Remember, there are always reasons to be grateful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rC66I_0iKi7rcA00
Jen Bonn

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# positivity# positive

Comments / 0

Published by

I am passionate about running, parenting, education, and self-help information. I enjoy writing articles that will offer readers the information needed to help them in some way. I recently retired from teaching French and Spanish for forty years. I run every day and have done all kinds of races from 5ks to ultra-marathons. I have three children and three grandchildren. I write for several magazines in my area, I am a contributor and in charge of the Pinterest board for a parenting magazine called Screamin Mamas, and I have a second book about to be released through Loving, Healing Press called 101 Tips to Ease Your Burdens.

Kennesaw, GA
2655 followers

More from Jennifer Bonn

Pre-race posturing

There are several things that happen at races that runners new to the racing scene might not notice. The next time you head out to a local race, pay attention to the following behavior. It happens no matter what distance you are doing, and it is always entertaining.

Read full story

Responding to inappropriate comments

Have you ever been dumbfounded by something someone has said to you? It’s usually something inappropriate or insulting, and you are so surprised someone would say it, that you stand with your mouth open, not knowing how to respond. You eventually come up with a pithy retort, but it is an hour after the fact. Here are a few examples of what I have heard and how I learned to respond accordingly.

Read full story
1 comments

The Power of nice

I have had so many experiences where someone has been surprised when I have treated them kindly or politely. What I consider common courtesy or basic respect is not always the norm. It makes you wonder how people are treating someone if a simple smile or a thank you makes them look so relieved.

Read full story

Debbie Bzdyl and the power of art

"With Each New Day" is a series Debbie is working on now. It is titled "On The Edge Of Morning."Debbie Bzdyl. On a recent trip to Paris, I met Debbie Bzdyl. Debbie is an award-winning abstract artist, working in acrylic and mixed media. Her artwork is in private and public collections throughout the United States.

Read full story
1 comments

Being a mom

I love being a mom. I know it isn’t always a bed of roses. Last week I came home from work exhausted. My husband greeted me with suppressed anger as he told me that my (the possessive adjectives usually change from ours to yours in times like these) nineteen-year-old daughter had had alcohol in her car. When I asked if he had talked with her yet, he said that he had been waiting for me. Oh, yahoo. I sighed and geared up for one of those talks that could go either way and be a chance for a teaching moment or become a disaster. Luckily, I had enough energy left to have a logical discussion to which my daughter actually listened. Then there is my video game-obsessed son who thinks the ideal day is to be glued to the computer screen without interruption. My five-year-old is a one-woman wrecking machine. She can transform a clean-living room into a crayon-riddled, paper-strewn, scattered toy mess in mere minutes. The crazy thing is though that even after the fifth time that I trip over the same tea set, I’m not angry that it’s there, I’m just glad that its owner is in my life.

Read full story
3 comments

Finding another way

No matter what your current roadblock is, you have a choice to stay stuck in front of it, or you can find another way around it. I want to encourage you to be creative, don’t give up and find another way to make things happen. Let me give you a few examples.

Read full story
1 comments

Staying in your lane

My husband was telling me about an interview with an athlete. The athlete said that he struggled with his identity, and he would do crazy things to be noticed. His girlfriend told him he was wonderful just the way he was, and he didn’t need to do crazy things. He said it was as if a weight was lifted from his shoulders when he realized he could be himself and be accepted without so much extra effort. I said to my husband that when it comes to our mental health and many other aspects of our lives, we often cause the most problems ourselves. We started to equate the situation to being the driver of your life. Here are a few of the ideas we discussed.

Read full story
1 comments

Lessons from my daughter

I had my daughter Kait when I was forty-three. When I was deciding about whether to have one more child, everyone told me it was a bad idea. I heard statements like “You are too old, why would you want another child at a time when you can have some independence?” I’m so glad I did not listen to those voices, because Kait has been such a blessing. I have learned some important life lessons from her. Let me share a few.

Read full story
2 comments

Planting a garden anywhere

I have always enjoyed being surrounded by plants, but until several years ago, I never considered myself a gardener. My parents had huge gardens, and those gardens helped defray food costs all year because my mom canned anything we did not eat in the summer. I always enjoyed eating the fresh foods that came from those gardens.

Read full story

Positive vibes

Do you ever have days when you need a little dose of inspiration or motivation? I love reading something that speaks to me at the right moment, that speaks to something I am feeling, or that encourages me to keep pushing myself. Sometimes I am looking for words that give me a sense of peace. I decided if these words were so vital to me they could help others as well so here are some short positive vibes that I hope will lift you up, encourage you, and inspire you to do great things.

Read full story

Why I love Paris

I was a French teacher for forty years, I lived in France during college, and I took eighteen school trips, as well as several family trips to France. I am in love with the language, the culture, and the people. My husband has only been to France three times, and they were all school trips with fixed itinerary, and the need to make sure that a group of teenagers was always present and safe. He decided that he wanted to go to Paris for our fortieth wedding anniversary. When I asked him why he chose Paris, he told me he wanted me to show him why I loved France so much. He wanted to see it the way I do. Here are a few reasons I love Paris.

Read full story

"Opinion" Your mental attitude runs the show

My left knee is not cooperating with my need to run, so I began my first day of physical therapy today. During the time I was there, I was shown two important lessons. The first was whenever you have a pity party for yourself, (I have been a pity party animal!) you need to remember that there are other people with much bigger problems than yours. There were people trying to become stronger after surgery, a woman who could not stand up without feeling dizzy, and others who were there to improve their range of movement. I was hoping no one would say, “What are you in here for?” “My dog ran into my knee and it’s sore….”

Read full story
Canton, GA

Coffee for the soul

I went to Alma Coffee today for the first time. It is located at 3448 Holly Springs Parkway Canton, Ga. 30115. Although I love coffee, I didn’t know much about this coffee shop, and I didn’t have high expectations about the coffee. I had no idea what a wonderful experience it would be.

Read full story
1 comments

"Opinion" Better or for worse

The vows that many of us say to be married are, “I take you to have and to hold, for better or for worse, richer, or poorer, in sickness and in health, until death do us part. The definition of the word vow is when someone commits to an act, service, or condition. At a wedding, a couple makes these promises in front of family and friends. Many people personalize the vows, but the idea of commitment is still there.

Read full story
1 comments

"Opinion" Different family values

When two people are starting a life together there are many factors to consider. One of those things should be what are the family values of your partner? How could the way your partner was raised influence your relationship and your life together? You might say you are marrying your partner and not your partner’s family, but I can tell you from experience that at least some of the environment and beliefs of the family will influence your partner.

Read full story

Ghost stories from the neighborhood

There are ghoulish tales told around a campfire, but the stories about real-life encounters with ghosts can be just as scary. Here are a few encounters from different places where I lived.

Read full story
2 comments

Pennies from Heaven

I never thought much about the expression pennies from heaven, until I read a book about the signs that our departed loved ones leave for us. The book claimed that loved ones left pennies for us to find to let us know we are loved. After reading this I suddenly started to notice pennies in odd places. I picked one up and saw the date was the year my sister was born. I later read that the pennies sometimes had a significant date on them so you would know who it is from. The reason that pennies are the coin used is that they are light and easy to move. I researched to find out if there were other beliefs about the pennies.

Read full story
6 comments

Deflecting judgment

If you are as sensitive as I am, you probably listen too much to what other people think about you. This type of worrying can be exhausting because we will never please everyone. We also need to realize that someone’s judgment of us not only doesn’t matter, but it also probably isn’t accurate. Don’t waste your energy proving that.

Read full story

Some stories should wait to be told

There are some things we did growing up that were fun at the time but might not have been the smartest things to do. I waited until I was thirty to reveal most of them to my mom. Here are a few of mine.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy