The Power of nice

Jen Bonn

I have had so many experiences where someone has been surprised when I have treated them kindly or politely. What I consider common courtesy or basic respect is not always the norm. It makes you wonder how people are treating someone if a simple smile or a thank you makes them look so relieved.

Although I would be nice to someone without the hope of a reward, being nice often leads to a positive outcome. Let me give you a few examples. My son’s water heater broke, so he and my husband went to buy a new one. The price was $500, and as they were checking out, they were making small talk with the clerk, asking her about her day, and how she was doing. She was so impressed with how nice they were, she found a coupon that took $200 off.

We were in the airport with plenty of time to arrive at our gate, but we noticed a couple running ahead of us, and the young lady was visibly upset. They ended up on our train and I felt terrible for the woman. She was struggling to control her emotions and because she did not speak my language, I put my hand on her arm and when she looked up, I gave her a thumbs up and a smile. The look of gratitude she gave me was priceless. Sometimes we just need a kind gesture.

We have had so many times where taking the time to speak with someone or to show kindness has led to a connection or a positive experience. Simple actions lead to great results.