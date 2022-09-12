Jen Bonn

I love being a mom. I know it isn’t always a bed of roses. Last week I came home from work exhausted. My husband greeted me with suppressed anger as he told me that my (the possessive adjectives usually change from ours to yours in times like these) nineteen-year-old daughter had had alcohol in her car. When I asked if he had talked with her yet, he said that he had been waiting for me. Oh, yahoo. I sighed and geared up for one of those talks that could go either way and be a chance for a teaching moment or become a disaster. Luckily, I had enough energy left to have a logical discussion to which my daughter actually listened. Then there is my video game-obsessed son who thinks the ideal day is to be glued to the computer screen without interruption. My five-year-old is a one-woman wrecking machine. She can transform a clean-living room into a crayon-riddled, paper-strewn, scattered toy mess in mere minutes. The crazy thing is though that even after the fifth time that I trip over the same tea set, I’m not angry that it’s there, I’m just glad that its owner is in my life.

Life as a mom and a working woman is not a balancing act because nothing is balanced, it is total chaos. There is never enough time for family, work, and yourself, but with the right attitude and a huge sense of humor, it somehow all works. I must say that besides having a five-year-old wake me at three a.m. to climb into bed with me, I do not have much trouble drifting off to sleep mostly because I’m simply exhausted.

Despite the difficulties of being a parent, I wouldn’t change anything. There is nothing to compare with the look of joy on my five-year-old’s face when she is running toward a playground or seeing something magical for the first time. The sleepy slur as she says “I love you mommy” just before she falls asleep or her ability to say something that is amazingly funny and disarming can make up for anything bad that happened in my day. Her reaching up and taking my hand as if I can fix anything and protect her completely makes me feel special. The same thing can be said when I see the faces of my teenagers light up when I walk in the door. They can bring me to my knees and make me feel like a superhero all on the same day.

Although I always joke that I cannot even find quiet in the bathroom because within three seconds of closing the door, there are 2 children, 3 cats, and a dog in there with me, I embrace that lifestyle and I intend to soak up every moment of joy that it brings to me. I will keep the tough days in perspective and relish the precious moments that being a mom gives me.