Finding another way

Jen Bonn

No matter what your current roadblock is, you have a choice to stay stuck in front of it, or you can find another way around it. I want to encourage you to be creative, don’t give up and find another way to make things happen. Let me give you a few examples.

If you are an athlete and you are injured, there are a few things you should do. First make sure you have whatever medical plan you need to become strong again. Don’t do what I did and wait a month before seeing a doctor, while you hope the injury will heal. I now feel like I have a whole team trying to heal my knee so I can run again. Decide who you need to see to take care of yourself, and don’t forget that rest must be part of the plan.

Next, depending on what your doctor says, decide what activity can you still do to stay strong. I had a pity party when I first hurt my knee because running is very important to me, but I then decided that even if I couldn’t run, there were other activities I could do.

Finally, you must have a strong, upbeat attitude. I decided that not only was I going to be healed, but I was also going to come back stronger.

If your roadblock is a relationship and it is one that is important to you, you may have to take a different approach than what you have been using. I have a family member who has become distant, and we are not sure why. I worried and stressed myself out about what I could do to make it better, but one day a friend said to me, “Sometimes, all you can do is let him know you love him.” I thought that was good advice, so I no longer mention that I miss him, or ask why he doesn’t want to attend family gatherings, instead, I just tell him he is loved, and hope that eventually he will feel comfortable with us again.

Do you have colleagues at work who make your workday feel toxic? What can you do to change the situation? Don’t suffer in silence.

What are your roadblocks? We all have them, but the difference is some of us refuse to be stopped by them.