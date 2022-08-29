Coffee for the soul

Jen Bonn

I went to Alma Coffee today for the first time. It is located at 3448 Holly Springs Parkway Canton, Ga. 30115. Although I love coffee, I didn’t know much about this coffee shop, and I didn’t have high expectations about the coffee. I had no idea what a wonderful experience it would be.

When you walk in the door, you feel more as if you are in a coffee factory than a coffee shop because the team is working on packaging coffee to send off to the many customers. You can subscribe to receive regular bags of coffee, and you can take a quiz to decide which of the many choices will suit your tastes.

The moment we entered, we received a warm greeting, and the young lady serving us began telling us all about the company and why their coffee is special. Alma means soul in Spanish, and the owners of the company, Leticia and Harry Hutchins, and Al Lopez put their heart and soul into the company. They are continuing a family legacy as coffee farmers in Honduras, so they are part of the process from beginning to end.

Here are the three pillars of the company’s mission.

Improving lives

On the coffee farm, there are 250 coffee pickers during harvest season. At the roastery, team members are considered family. The company provides jobs for the local community.

Sustainable practices

They use a Loring Smart Roaster, the most fuel-efficient roaster on the market, producing 80% fewer emissions than other roasters.

The production of extraordinary coffee

They control the quality of coffee from farm to table.

One of the quotes on the website says, “We believe how coffee is sourced and roasted has a direct and powerful impact on the taste in your cup and the lives of everyone involved.”

I ordered a vanilla latte on our visit, and I expected it to taste like every other latte I have ordered, but when I took the first sip, I was very surprised. I looked at the server and said, “This is so good!” I tasted a difference in the quality of coffee.

If you would like to check out Alma coffee for yourself, you can visit Monday-Friday 8-3, and weekends 9-3, or go to their website at https://myalmacoffee.com