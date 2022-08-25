Jen Bonn

I never thought much about the expression pennies from heaven, until I read a book about the signs that our departed loved ones leave for us. The book claimed that loved ones left pennies for us to find to let us know we are loved. After reading this I suddenly started to notice pennies in odd places. I picked one up and saw the date was the year my sister was born. I later read that the pennies sometimes had a significant date on them so you would know who it is from. The reason that pennies are the coin used is that they are light and easy to move. I researched to find out if there were other beliefs about the pennies.

Some people believe the pennies are from God.

Here is a story that can often be found on the internet.

A woman asked a man why he stooped to pick up a dirty penny on the ground. A smile crept across the man’s face as he reached into his pocket for the penny and held it out for her to see.

‘Look at it.’ He said. ‘Read what it says.’

She read the words ‘United States of America ‘

‘No, not that; read further.

'One cent?’

‘No, keep reading.’

‘In God We Trust?’

‘Yes!’

‘And?’

‘And if I trust in God, the name of God is holy, even on a coin. Whenever I find a coin, I see that inscription. It is written on every single United States coin, but we never seem to notice it! God drops a message right in front of me telling me to trust Him. Who am I to pass it by? When I see a coin, I pray, I stop to see if my trust IS in God at that moment. I pick the coin up as a response to God; that I do trust in Him. For a short time, at least, I cherish it as if it were gold. I think it is God’s way of starting a conversation with me. Lucky for me, God is patient and pennies are plentiful!

Pennies have the numerology value of 1, so they are a reminder that we are all one. They can represent God, creation, and new beginnings.

Pennies can represent unexpected good fortune.

If we see pennies on the ground, it can comfort us to believe they are from loved ones. They are sometimes found in odd spots like on a pillow.