Some stories should wait to be told

Jennifer Bonn

Jen Bonn

There are some things we did growing up that were fun at the time but might not have been the smartest things to do. I waited until I was thirty to reveal most of them to my mom. Here are a few of mine.

I grew up in front of a woods where there was an old, collapsed Indian cave on one side, and the ski jump for the Eastern Junior Olympic ski jumps was on the other. I spent so many hours playing near the Indian cave, and there was a creek that ran by in front of it. It was the perfect place to put your feet in the heat of summer. Unfortunately, a lot of large snakes thought it was a perfect place too. I think they were king snakes, and I learned quickly that if I kept my distance, they would not bother me. I knew my mother would be upset, so I never mentioned that detail.

My friends and I would go to the other side of the woods and slide down the ski jump hill. If you have ever watched ski jumping, you can probably guess that sledding down one on metal is not a good idea.

When I went to study in France, everyone told us it was safe to hitchhike, so my friend and I decided we would save some money and hitchhike back from our vacation. We were picked up by a man who tried to kidnap us. When he pulled over on the road and turned around, he said, “Well, now my friends.” The doors were rigged to not open, so my friend rolled down the window and jumped out. The man started to drive away, but I was able to jump out of the window in time. We started moving down the road, and luckily, a man had seen the headlights go out, and came to see what happened. He drove us back into the city. When I returned to my host family’s home, and I told my host mom what had happened, she was furious, and said, “What would I tell your mom if something had happened?” I learned a lesson from that experience.

What are some of the things that you did growing up that were not the best plans?

I am passionate about running, parenting, education, and self-help information. I enjoy writing articles that will offer readers the information needed to help them in some way. I recently retired from teaching French and Spanish for forty years.

