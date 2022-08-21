A Broken runner's plan B

Jen Bonn

About a month ago my dog slammed into my leg at full speed on his way to his Frisbee. At first, I only had a nasty bruise and a sore shin, but then my knee started to become sore until I couldn’t run on it anymore. I had a short pity party because running is so important to me, and then I decided I needed an action plan so that I could strengthen my knee and come back stronger.

I started going to the chiropractor

Being adjusted after not having been to a chiropractor since 2013 helped a lot, but not enough to run. I was lucky to find one who is amazing, so I will keep going and hope that it will help.

I began to stretch more

I know how important stretching is, but I need to do more of it. There is an organization called stretch zone that I am going to try.

I focused more on strength training

I want to protect my body from injury, so strengthening my muscles with strength training will help. I am doing the hip machine, the leg press, and the leg extension even on non-weight days. I am doing squats and leg lunges too.

I did exercises to strengthen the muscles around my knees

I started riding my bike outside, but I am riding it slowly, so my legs have to work more. I am doing the elliptical for cardio, and doing wall sits, lunges, and squats.

I am using a massage gun and a roller to work out the muscles, and I wrap my knee in either KT tape, an Ace bandage, or a knee sleeve to give it support.