Becoming a runner

Jennifer Bonn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zhM5t_0hPknzXv00
Jen Bonn

I hear people all the time who say they wish they could become a runner, but they are afraid to start. I wish they knew that running can change both your physical and mental health. Runners are also the least judgmental group of people I know. You can show up at any age, any shape or size, and any fitness level, and you will still be welcomed. If you are ready to start the adventure, here is a basic guide to becoming a runner.

Form

I’m going to tell you about the correct form for a runner and then tell you that you will see many variations of this form, and most of them are o.k.

Run relaxed

Drop your shoulders. Many runners hunch their shoulders when they first start running. It will cause cramping in your shoulders, so focus on relaxing those shoulders.

Keep your elbows tucked into your sides and pretend you are holding eggs in your hand.

Breathe regularly. Runners also hold their breath when they first start to run. Focus on breathing in and out until it feels normal.

Run lightly

When your feet connect with the ground, land softly instead of slamming your feet down each time. You can save energy and I know for myself I have avoided injuries running like this.

Hold your head so that your eyes are looking ten feet ahead. Don’t lean your head forward, and don’t bend your head down unless you are looking at a trail to avoid falling. People often drop their head when they are tired, and it slows them down.

Body protection

You should do exercises to protect yourself as a runner. All the core exercises are good like sit-ups, planks, push-ups, and bridges. I like to do strength exercises. Stretching is key. Good nutrition is important too. I eat lots of protein and fruits and vegetables. Drink plenty of water. Get enough rest.

Foot protection

If you can afford it, buy a good pair of shoes. Go to a local running store and let them evaluate your running style to fit you for the right shoe. Shoes should be changed out around every three months. If your feet are tired, rub in some peppermint oil and lotion.

Start slowly

If you try to do too much too soon, you will be sore, and you might not want to run again. Don’t increase your mileage by more than 10% per week. You can start off running and walking.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# running

Comments / 0

Published by

I am passionate about running, parenting, education, and self-help information. I enjoy writing articles that will offer readers the information needed to help them in some way. I recently retired from teaching French and Spanish for forty years. I run every day and have done all kinds of races from 5ks to ultra-marathons. I have three children and three grandchildren. I write for several magazines in my area, I am a contributor and in charge of the Pinterest board for a parenting magazine called Screamin Mamas, and I have a second book about to be released through Loving, Healing Press called 101 Tips to Ease Your Burdens.

Kennesaw, GA
2527 followers

More from Jennifer Bonn

Deflecting judgment

If you are as sensitive as I am, you probably listen too much to what other people think about you. This type of worrying can be exhausting because we will never please everyone. We also need to realize that someone’s judgment of us not only doesn’t matter, but it also probably isn’t accurate. Don’t waste your energy proving that.

Read full story

Some stories should wait to be told

There are some things we did growing up that were fun at the time but might not have been the smartest things to do. I waited until I was thirty to reveal most of them to my mom. Here are a few of mine.

Read full story

Accepting imperfection can be liberating

I know so many people who are striving for perfection. They are desperate for people to see them as living the ideal life when the fact is that living a life behind a mask is exhausting to do.

Read full story
1 comments

Messages from beyond

Have you ever dreamt about a deceased family member appearing and giving you a message? Many years ago, my cousin was in an abusive relationship. When she broke it off with him, he killed both her and him. My sister and my cousin were very close, and they even looked identical. We were all devastated by what happened, and my sister was blaming herself, saying she should have told her to leave him sooner or protect herself. Several days after my cousin died, my sister was at work and she felt an overwhelming wave of fatigue. She put her head on her arms on the desk, and before she fell asleep, she said she felt someone put a hand on her head. As she was sleeping, she saw her cousin standing in front of her. She was smiling as she told my sister that what happened wasn’t her fault, and she was o.k. where she was. She told her to remember all the fun they had together instead of mourning her. When she told us the story, she said it was odd because she had never fallen asleep at her desk before.

Read full story
11 comments

"Opinion" What women want

My husband asked me today why romance novels are so popular. He asked me if it was because of the sex scenes. I told him I was sure that other people had their own reasons for liking them, but for me the popularity is because they talk about a lot of the things that most women want.

Read full story

A Broken runner's plan B

About a month ago my dog slammed into my leg at full speed on his way to his Frisbee. At first, I only had a nasty bruise and a sore shin, but then my knee started to become sore until I couldn’t run on it anymore. I had a short pity party because running is so important to me, and then I decided I needed an action plan so that I could strengthen my knee and come back stronger.

Read full story

Talking about death

I know talking about your death is not a fun subject, but it is an important one to discuss with your family. I know some people have the attitude of why should you care because you will be dead, but it would be nice to make it easier for your family to settle your affairs in a calm, organized manner. Here are a few things you might want to discuss.

Read full story
1 comments

"Opinion" Lies you tell yourself

We can be our own worst enemy when it comes to beliefs that hold us back. We can convince ourselves that we cannot do something before we even attempt it. Most of these lies affect us either mentally or physically and eliminating them can make us better. Here are a few we can do without.

Read full story
2 comments

"Opinion" Breaking age restraints

There are many laws regarding age including the age to drive, vote, and drink, but there are also many age restrictions that society places on us, or that we place on ourselves. You have to decide which ones you think are valid, and which ones you should break through. Here is a short list of these age restrictions.

Read full story

Enjoy today fully

I have been making an effort lately to enjoy each moment instead of always thinking about what I have to do next or worrying that there is something I haven’t done. I am finding that slowing down, enjoying who I’m with, and being more observant of everything, brings a sense of peace. Here are a few things I am trying to do that might work for you too.

Read full story

"Opinion" Natural ways to slow aging

Wouldn’t it be perfect if we could have the wisdom that comes with getting older but not have the physical aspect of aging? Many of us have spent a great deal of money trying to maintain a youthful appearance. We want the answer to be inside of a bottle or jar, but the truth is that the answer to feeling and looking younger is within our reach naturally and inexpensively. Here are some of the things that we can do to slow the aging process.

Read full story

Advice I give my dog

You might think I’m crazy, but I talk to my dog all the time, and I swear that he understands me most of the time. When we first welcomed Bandit into our home, it was a little chaotic. I had never had a dog that was so full of energy and frenetic. I wasn’t sure if we should keep him because I didn’t know if I was the best person for him. My friend Lynn is a dog trainer and she assured me it would be o.k. and she encouraged me to talk to him. Bandit was four months old when he arrived, so he had a lot of things to learn about the world, so I started to give him safety advice. Here is a short list of what I tell him.

Read full story
2 comments

Make a difference

Life is not always easy but each one of us has a choice about how we live the life that we have been given. We can find joy in what we do or we can see life as a burden. We can do our part to contribute or we can live as if we have been defeated. Everyone has something in their lives that they struggle with. Even the friend who seems perfect has an issue or two that is a challenge in some way. With all the needs around us, there are countless ways that one person can make a difference in others and in the community. Imagine if you knew that simple acts that you performed for someone or a few kind words that you offered could radically help that person. Imagine that these were all very simple things that you could do and they would not cost you anything or require much effort on your part. If you knew what an impact you could have on someone without even inconveniencing yourself, wouldn’t you do it? Add to this the fact that by helping others you can improve your own situation. It just seems like a win-win situation.

Read full story

"Opinion" Modeling excellence at work

When you go to work each day, you have a choice about what your performance will be like. Every organization has a wide variety of performers. The most valuable are the ones who treat their job with respect and act professionally, others are not sure what the expectations are, and others slip by doing the bare minimum and finding excuses anytime they don’t follow the company rules. Every organization should have very clear expectations for workers, and although we would hope professionals wouldn’t need to be supervised, there needs to be supervision and consequences when professionals don’t act professionally. Here is my idea of how a professional performs.

Read full story

Advice for starting a new job

Starting a new job can be overwhelming and a little scary. There are names to learn, procedures to follow, figuring out who does what, and proving you can do a good job. The first few weeks and beyond can be stressful, but here are a few ways to make the transition easier.

Read full story
1 comments

"Opinion" Manipulative personalities

Have you ever known someone who presented herself a certain way, but revealed a completely different personality to a select few? I have had several relationships where this has happened, and I had to keep asking myself if it was just me. Was I being too harsh or too sensitive, but ultimately, there was too much evidence in each case that proved I was dealing with someone who was a master manipulator with people. I will give you several examples in the hopes that if you are in a similar situation, you will realize what is happening, and then I will give you a few ideas of what worked for me to deal with this type of relationship.

Read full story
1 comments

A new perspective with a sore knee

A month ago, my border collie forgot to brake as he ran full speed towards me, so forty pounds of dog collided with my shin. I thought the swelling on my shin was the only damage, but several days later after a Saturday race, my knee began to be sore. It gradually became worse until I couldn’t run on it at all. I had been running 30-40 miles a week as I trained for an ultra, so the hardest part was watching all that training slip away because I couldn’t run. I was surprised how much I have learned from being injured though. I am hoping that as I heal, I can come back even stronger than before. Here are some of the things I learned.

Read full story

An unconditional love for a pet

Do you have a pet that tries your patience, but pulls at your heart strings at the same time? If you have read any of my other pet stories, you know I have a crazy border collie named Bandit who has stolen my heart completely, but who also keeps me on my toes. What is it about certain pets that no matter what havoc they cause we still wouldn’t trade them for anything?

Read full story
5 comments

Mood boosters

Everyone needs some extra motivation, inspiration, or encouragement, especially on those days when it seems like everything went wrong. Here are a few that work for me. I hope they will give you a boost.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy