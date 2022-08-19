Talking about death

Jen Bonn

I know talking about your death is not a fun subject, but it is an important one to discuss with your family. I know some people have the attitude of why should you care because you will be dead, but it would be nice to make it easier for your family to settle your affairs in a calm, organized manner. Here are a few things you might want to discuss.

Make a will

You have worked hard for what you have, and you may want certain possessions to go to certain people, or you may wish to donate to a charity. A will makes your wishes clear. It is very easy to make one, and it is not expensive. There are several online sites that will walk you through setting up your will.

Choose an executor

Pick someone to administer the wishes in the will. If you have a family member who might swoop in and loot and pillage, help the executor know what to do to keep that from happening.

State your burial wishes

Do you want to be buried or cremated? Do you want to be buried in a certain place? If you are cremated, what do you want your family to do with the ashes?

Ask your family if there is a particular possession they want

My youngest wants my wedding dress, and both daughters have asked for my wedding rings. (I have my own, but also my mothers and grandmothers) When my parents passed, I asked for a Bible that has been in the family for several hundred years. There may be possessions that are special for someone.

Put important documents together

Have a safe spot where the family can locate titles, deeds, account information, and other important information. I would advise only telling the executor where that is located.