Advice for starting a new job

Jen Bonn

Starting a new job can be overwhelming and a little scary. There are names to learn, procedures to follow, figuring out who does what, and proving you can do a good job. The first few weeks and beyond can be stressful, but here are a few ways to make the transition easier.

Find a mentor

It doesn’t take long to find the person who can guide you and answer your questions. Good organizations have a mentor program to help you acclimate to the new environment. When I first started at my last school, there wasn’t a mentor program, and it was difficult to navigate all the documentation, and figure out who to talk to for what.

Discover your marigolds

The marigolds are the genuinely good people who will be positive and who will help you to do your best.

Avoid negativity

Every organization has the group who isn’t happy about anything or anyone and will take every chance to air those feelings. Negativity can sap your energy, and it is hurtful.

Make your team look good

Perform for the greater good, not just individual accolades.

Learn something every day

We can learn something from everyone, so start each day with the attitude that you are going to learn at least one new thing every day.

Keep a positive attitude

Keeping a positive attitude and a sense of humor will help you through any rough spots.

Set goals

Give yourself some goals to motivate yourself. Keep revising them as the year goes by.

Give yourself some grace during your first year, and do the best job you can, and when someone else is the new person, become her marigold.