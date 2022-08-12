Jen Bonn

As a grandmother, I have the amazing chance to be part of my grandson’s life, and I am so grateful for the time I spend with him, but there are a few things that grandparents have to navigate, especially with the first grandchild.

Know the boundaries

I swore to myself I would not offer advice unless asked because in this age of social media, the new moms are overwhelmed with conflicting advice and don’t need to hear even more. New moms are trying to figure everything out and they are doing their best with their children, so don’t go against their wishes as if everything they are doing is wrong. Respect their decisions unless you know those decisions are harmful.

Ignore when your child acts like you know nothing about raising a child.

When my grandson was first born, my daughter temporarily forgot I had raised three children because she would hover over me and double check my diapering and give me very minute instructions if she would be gone.

Enjoy every moment

Because we have raised children already, we know how fast time goes, so I am getting in as many hugs and kisses as I can.

Help your child learn to parent, but do it gently

My daughter wants to feel that she is doing a great job, but it is her first-time parenting, so there are a few things I can help her to learn. I make sure to tell her about it as if I have made a first-time discovery myself.

One of the things I like the most about being a grandmother is not only can I play a role in my grandson’s life, but I am also becoming closer with my daughter as we laugh our way through navigating life with a baby.