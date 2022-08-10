Jen Bonn

I have two cats and I always look at them and notice that they seem to have life figured out. They are always purring, taking luxurious baths, and eating whenever they decide to walk that far. They know how to be happy, so here is my cat’s recipe for happiness.

Find a spot in the sun

I smile every sunny morning when I walk through our dining room and see both cats and dog stretched out in the spot where the sun is shining. They look so relaxed and comfortable. Spend more time in that spot in your house where you are the most comfortable.

Don’t let too much ruffle your fur

We have a cat named Lowkey who doesn’t let much bother him unless his food bowl is empty. We can choose not to engage in drama.

Food is very important

My animals live to eat. I made the mistake of giving the cats some cat treats and now they are addicted. Every time I go towards the area where the bag is, the commotion begins. Food can make so many things seem better.

Friends are important

Lowkey is fairly rotund and cannot always reach his back during his bath. He and the dog take turns grooming each other.

Find the best places for naps

We have several very comfy couches with soft, warm blankets. The cats have convinced me several times to curl up with them wherever they have chosen to snooze. We need our rest to really enjoy life.

Safety first

Exploring is fun, but when a new dog comes into the yard, it’s best to retreat to safety.

Love unconditionally

The minute I sit down, the animals come to join me. They want my attention and to express their love.