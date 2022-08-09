The Benefits of talking to pets

Jen Bonn

I have been thinking a lot about mental health lately and methods to improve it. One of the things I think can benefit most people is to have conversations with animals. When I come home, I love how our animals rush to greet us as if they are so glad to see us, and in a society where everyone seems so distracted, it is nice to have a pet who is willing to listen to anything you have to say. Here are a few reasons why it benefits us to have conversations with our pets.

In the article, 8 Health Benefits of Having a Pet by The Animal Health Foundation, they state that cortisol is a hormone activated by stress, and studies have found that being around animals can decrease cortisol levels.

The National Institute of Mental Health recommends animal-assisted therapy as a treatment for depression.

Talking helps us feel socially connected. Our animals provide social support because we can talk to them.

Our pets don’t mind listening to our problems, and sometimes all we need to do is talk it out. Talking to our pets allows us to release the problem.

They never judge us. No matter what we tell them they will offer unconditional love.

Being able to talk to our animals helps us fight loneliness. Jayne O’Donnell writes that loneliness is as dangerous to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day according to research done by Mars Petcare.

Our pets love the attention we give them when we are talking with them, so we don’t worry about talking too much, or saying the wrong thing.

These are a few reasons why it’s healthy for us to talk to our pets, so go ahead and start a great conversation that will benefit both you and your pet.