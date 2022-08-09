Advice I've heard

Jennifer Bonn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GiyWV_0h9hCQAj00
Jen Bonn

We all have opinions about how things should be done, and what is the best path to take in many situations. People often want to offer advice on what they think will help you, so what are the best and worse pieces of advice you have heard? I will share a few that I have heard, and I hope you can relate.

#1 Rest is important to good health

I know this is true, but I do not rest well, mostly because there are so many fun things to do. When I was teaching, I didn’t rest enough because there were so many things, I had to do to fulfill my responsibilities. I used to hate it when someone would tell me I needed to slow down and let something go. My first question was, “What do I let go of? These are all things I have to do.” I agree though that finding some time to recharge is important.

#2 Don’t talk to strangers

This makes sense to me on a safety level, but I am so fascinated by people that I talk to everyone. I was reading my list of advice to my daughter, and when I came to this one, she said, “You definitely don’t follow that one!”

#3 Show up fully

Many of us get stuck thinking about the past or worried about the future when we should be fully present in each moment. Put aside the distractions and focus on making important memories with friends and family.

#4 Don’t judge a book by its cover

Most of my friends know my greatest example of this. A student strutted into my class on the first day of class and immediately started to play the clown. My first thought was that this student was going to be a challenge. He turned out to be a fantastic blessing, and fifteen years later he calls me mom, and I call him my son. Your first impression might not be correct, so dig deeper before you think you know someone.

#5 Don’t be late

Being late is disrespectful. It is saying that you don’t respect other people’s time or don’t think it is important to show up.

#6 Be the best version of yourself, not someone else’s version

No one is perfect, but you can be the best version that you can be. You have to form your identity on your terms, not according to what someone else thinks you should be.

#7 You appreciate what was difficult to achieve more than what comes easily to you.

When you accomplish something, it means more to you if you have to work harder for it.

#8 Treat others the way you want to be treated

I could also title this don’t be a hater. If we could treat each other with more respect and kindness, relationships would be easier.

#9 Keep learning

Don’t ever imagine that you have learned enough. The world is a fascinating place, and there are so many interesting things to learn from each other. Learning new things stimulates the brain.

# 10 Believe you can, and you will believe you can’t and you won’t

Half the battle in being successful is whether you believe you can. If you don’t believe you can, you have already defeated yourself.

#11 Listen fully

Most of the time, we are waiting for a chance to interrupt and add our own story instead of really listening. We can learn more if we learn to focus.

#12 Don’t give up

Life can be difficult for everyone, but better moments could be right around the corner. Learn resilience and keep finding ways to come back stronger.

#13 Don’t listen when others diminish your dream

Even if family and friends think your dreams are a stretch, you need to chase your passions.

# 14 You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world, but there will always be someone who hates peaches. (Dita Von Teese) Don’t let the haters knock you down.

#15 Never make someone a priority who only sees you as an option.

Know your worth, and don’t settle for someone who doesn’t recognize it.

#16 Know when you cannot argue with someone

There are moments when your perception of a situation and someone else’s perception of the same situation vary too greatly for any positive discussion.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# advice

Comments / 0

Published by

I am passionate about running, parenting, education, and self-help information. I enjoy writing articles that will offer readers the information needed to help them in some way. I recently retired from teaching French and Spanish for forty years. I run every day and have done all kinds of races from 5ks to ultra-marathons. I have three children and three grandchildren. I write for several magazines in my area, I am a contributor and in charge of the Pinterest board for a parenting magazine called Screamin Mamas, and I have a second book about to be released through Loving, Healing Press called 101 Tips to Ease Your Burdens.

Kennesaw, GA
2417 followers

More from Jennifer Bonn

The Benefits of talking to pets

I have been thinking a lot about mental health lately and methods to improve it. One of the things I think can benefit most people is to have conversations with animals. When I come home, I love how our animals rush to greet us as if they are so glad to see us, and in a society where everyone seems so distracted, it is nice to have a pet who is willing to listen to anything you have to say. Here are a few reasons why it benefits us to have conversations with our pets.

Read full story
1 comments

"Opinion" Age and attitude

Attitude can affect so many aspects of our lives. Whether you have a positive or negative attitude about your life can affect your perception of things, and your level of happiness, and your attitude about your self-worth can affect so many parts of your life. Can your attitude affect your health and how you age?

Read full story

A Team Player

My daughter Kaitlyn started an internship at a local company last month. She is learning valuable information with this job, but it isn’t what you would expect. Instead of learning how to be a professional and a team player, she is learning many of the things a team player should not do. Although this could seem like a negative experience, she is learning a lot about professional interaction, and how to survive in the workplace. I am going to take the negative interactions she has seen and turn them into positive traits to be a team player.

Read full story

When you don't fit in

We all would like to be able to have a large friend group, move in and out of any social group, and be ready with witty conversation in any situation, but many of us are socially awkward, anxious, people pleasers who are afraid of saying the wrong thing to the wrong person, or not saying anything at all, and hoping to be as invisible as possible.

Read full story
10 comments

Clutter or important possessions?

I don’t think I am the only one who has too much of something and has difficulty eliminating some of it. What do you have too much of, and is there a reason behind that?. I am slightly embarrassed that my closet is what used to be a very small bedroom for my daughter. I wish I could justify how many clothes I have by saying that my daughter visits that closet every day for her clothes, but that probably is not enough of a reason. To make it worse, my daughter said, “Do you think you have so many clothes because you didn’t have much growing up?” Kaitlyn is majoring in psychology, but I have so many clothes because I love thrift store shopping and clothes. It is time though to bag some of the clothes I don’t wear very often and give them to someone who needs them.

Read full story

Life is like a garden

Lately, when I am out in the garden, I have noticed how many things that I see there relate to what happens to us in life. Let me tell you what I mean by giving you a list of my observations.

Read full story

Adapt to each situation

My friend Raleigh has had his share of medical problems including two strokes, a hole in his heart, a heart operation, and being unable to sleep more than a few hours a night. Despite all of that, he is one of the fittest people I know, and he always has a positive attitude. Last Saturday, we met to go to a race, and as we were driving there and Raleigh was humming, I noticed he had a brace on his wrist. When I asked him what happened, he said, “Oh, I found out I have a fracture in my wrist.”

Read full story
1 comments

Loaded questions

There are certain questions that are either too personal or can be perceived as hateful although, it is usually a case of overactive curiosity. I am going to list some of the questions that I have been asked or that I have heard someone asking, and I am doing it for two reasons. I hope the people who regularly ask questions like this might think twice before asking them again because these questions are not only an invasion of privacy, but they can also hurt someone’s feelings. The other reason is for the people who have been asked these questions. I hope you will realize you are not the only one who has been asked any of these, and that it is ok the next time someone asks you to calmly tell them that you consider that a private matter. It also helps to keep a sense of humor about it. I will tell you two stories at the end to illustrate my point.

Read full story

Why run an ultra?

As I went around and around the mile loop at my last ultra-marathon. I thought of all the reasons I love this type of race. I know when you tell someone that an ultra is anything more than 26.2 miles the person will look at you as if you have lost your mind, and I thought the same thing before I tried one. Here are a few reasons why they are my favorite races.

Read full story
1 comments

"Opinion" It begins with us

Have you ever seen something you would love to see changed, but you felt powerless as only one person? Change has to begin somewhere, and one person standing up to make a difference can turn into a group that can turn into a strong community capable of getting something done.

Read full story
Georgia State

A memory with a meaning

During my forty-year career as an educator, I took thousands of pictures of students participating in class, going on school trips, and helping with club events, but there is one photo, just an old black, and white that stands out for me because it was a special moment with several points that are important to me.

Read full story

The tools I need

What are those tools that you use the most, or that you feel are the most necessary in your life? I found it was very easy to make a top ten list. Here are the tools that I keep near me.

Read full story

Skills I am grateful to have

There are many things I wish I could do, and I will keep learning to do some, and work on conquering my fears about doing others. There are a few things that I am very thankful I can do. Here are my top ten.

Read full story
1 comments

Epilepsy in the family

My mom and dad were wonderful parents, but they were not very good at sharing family medical history. I knew that my oldest sister had epilepsy, and although I was told she had several grand mal seizures in her life, I never saw her have a seizure or show any other sign of epilepsy. I had no idea that I had childhood epilepsy until my youngest had her first seizure.

Read full story
2 comments

An anxious mind

A doctor asked me if I have an anxious mind. When I hesitated, he told me what he meant. He asked if I woke up in the middle of the night and then couldn’t fall back to sleep, did I become extremely nervous about some things, or did I have panic attacks.

Read full story
3 comments

That moment in a race

There are several distinct moments in every running race. There is that moment in the beginning when many people crowd to the front in the hopes of cutting every possible second off their time. Young runners will inevitably sprint from the starting line before they realize what it means to pace themselves. The beginning of the race is the moment that is the most dangerous because so many people are so close together. I have seen people trip over another runner’s shoe or twist an ankle. What I watch for the most are the children who stop on a dime because they have no concept that there is a crowd of people running behind. This is also the moment when the faster runners enact their plans. I used to choose someone who I used to pace me. The perfect person was slightly faster than I was so she would inspire me to go faster.

Read full story

Wonderfully made

I am often amazed at the beauty around me, but sometimes the greatest masterpieces are not what we expect. Beauty and magnificence are often found when you have to look closely to see them, or when you least expect to find them.

Read full story
2 comments

Your undivided attention

Are you a multitasker, or is it easier to do one thing at a time? When someone is speaking to you, do you focus on the person, or do you try to finish your e-mail, or keep your nose in a book? Let me explain why I am asking these questions.

Read full story

The attitude I wish I had

You probably think I am talking about wanting to be more positive, but that isn’t the attitude I have a problem with. I want to learn to worry less, not care so much about what others think, and be content with whatever each day offers me instead of always thinking I should have done more or better.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy