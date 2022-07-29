The tools I need

Jen Bonn

What are those tools that you use the most, or that you feel are the most necessary in your life? I found it was very easy to make a top ten list. Here are the tools that I keep near me.

Scissors

Whether I’m going out to cut some flowers or vegetables or open a package, I use my scissors. You can use them to trim green beans, and even as a pizza cutter. They work overtime during the holidays with all the paper cutting and wrapping and think of all the arts and crafts when you need scissors.

Stain removal pen

I don’t know about you, but the minute I put on a white shirt, it’s inevitable that something is going to splash or drip on it, and although I have gone through an entire day with a huge stain in the middle of my chest, it would be nice to avoid it.

Hammer

There are so many uses for a hammer. You can use it to hammer in a nail, hang a picture, or bust the window in your car if you become trapped inside.

Screwdriver set

There have been many times when I have purchased a device and when I try to put batteries in, I find that I need a screwdriver to open the back. They are needed for various tasks in the home.

Tire gauge

It is useful to check your tires if you are heading out on a long trip.

Peppermint oil

My students called this my magic oil because so many would have headaches from the fluorescent lights, so I would dab a tiny bit on their temples, and within five minutes they would tell me the headache was gone. It also worked when a student was congested. I would rub some in my palms and let them breathe it in and clear their noses.

Jumper cables

I have a fear of breaking down, or finding out my car won’t start, so I always have jumper cables.

Flashlights/lanterns/candles

I have several lanterns for when I do night runs, and I love candles, so when we hear that the power might go out, my family always says, “We’re ready!”

A lawnmower

We just had five days of rain and then oppressive heat, so mowing was not an option, but I swear the grass grew ten feet in a matter of days, so if I don’t want to live in a forest, I need a lawnmower.

Duct tape

Here are several uses for duct tape that are mentioned in Good Housekeeping’s article, 8 Super-Smart Ways to Use Duct Tape.

Remove old stickers

Get rid of warts

Lift away pet hair

Seal cracked plastic

What are the tools that you cannot do without?