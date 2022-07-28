Epilepsy in the family

Jen Bonn

My mom and dad were wonderful parents, but they were not very good at sharing family medical history. I knew that my oldest sister had epilepsy, and although I was told she had several grand mal seizures in her life, I never saw her have a seizure or show any other sign of epilepsy. I had no idea that I had childhood epilepsy until my youngest had her first seizure.

The Mayo Clinic states that epilepsy is a diverse group of neurological disorders that are characterized by recurring seizures. 1 in 26 Americans has epilepsy, and 65 million worldwide live with epilepsy.

I can remember the day so clearly when Kait had her first seizure. I was teaching a class when the registrar came running into my room looking panicked. She said, “Your babysitter just called and said Katie had a seizure. She wants to know if she should call the ambulance.” I called the babysitter who said Katie was now sleeping in her arms. We arrived at the sitter’s house and rushed Katie to the hospital. We called ahead, so they were waiting when we arrived. The doctor wanted to know if John or I had epilepsy and since I didn’t think I did, I said no. My sister later told me that my mom used to hold me when I would have my seizures, and the doctor told her I would probably grow out of it. The doctor said the same thing about Katie. She would be on anti-seizure medication until she was two, and then they would reevaluate. When they reevaluated her, she was taken off the medicine.

What bothers me about saying a child grows out of epilepsy is that the statement is not completely true. Even many years later, if I am very tired, I have staring fits when I stare straight ahead without really seeing anything. It is like being in a trance. All it takes is for someone to call my name to bring me back, but it is still not always easy to explain. I see Kait doing the same when she is tired. Studies have shown that children with epilepsy often have a learning disability, and many suffer from depression. Katie experienced both. It is also common for epilepsy to get worse after the age of 60.

My nephew has had several scary experiences because of having a seizure in dangerous situations. I am very grateful that someone was there to help him. He now has a seizure dog to alert him if a seizure is coming.

If someone has a seizure, here are the basics that WebMD suggests for taking care of someone.

· Stay with the person until the seizure is over

· Do not try to hold the person down or stop the movements

· Stay calm

· Do not put anything in the person’s mouth

· Ease the person to the ground

· Turn the person on her side

· Put something soft under the head if possible

· Time the seizure and call 911 if it lasts more than five minutes

After the seizure, the person may be disoriented and sleepy, so help them to realize where they are, and help them to a safe place.

The triggers for the seizures could be lack of sleep, illness, stress, bright lights, caffeine, low blood sugar, or a head injury.

If epilepsy runs in your family as it does in mine, I hope you go for regular doctor visits and share the family medical history with all the family members. Consider having a medical alert bracelet, alert the people around you about your condition, and possibly consider a service dog.