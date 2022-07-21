How animals change our lives

Jen Bonn

They are a great way to meet new people

Animals are great conversation starters. Everyone wants to pet them and know their names, and there is usually a story behind them. It is an easy way to get to know someone.

They keep us active

Most animals need to go outside and have some exercise which means we need to be active too. Interacting and playing with them keeps us moving too.

They provide emotional support

They need our love and attention, and they give it right back to us.

They make us laugh

The antics of animals can make you laugh until your stomach hurts, and laughter is the best medicine.

They keep us engaged

Animals give us something to focus on when we might be depressed or anxious. They depend on us to take care of them, and that gives us something to invest in doing.

We will know the neighbors

If you have a dog like mine, you will have apologized many times to the neighbors for various reasons, but your neighbors probably enjoy your animals as much as you do. One of our cats is best friends with the Beagle next door. When the dog comes out, our cat hurries over and rubs against him to say hello.

They become our families

Our animals are part of our families, and they consider us their families too.

They give us memories

Even when our pets pass too soon, we always have the cherished memories that they have given us. We can look back at pictures and videos and remember how many great times we had together.