Be careful of distractions

Jennifer Bonn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abY0i_0gmlI1WO00
Jen Bonn

We hear all the time about the typical distractions. We are warned not to let social media, gaming, and our phone, in general, take up too much of our time. We can become distracted by watching too much television or Netflix. Are there other distractions though that we don’t even realize are distractions? Aren’t those the most dangerous because we don’t even recognize them for what they are?

The definition of a distraction is something that prevents someone from giving full attention to something else, or a mental intrusion. What are the distractions in your life? Here are a few of the distractions that can cause you to lose your focus. They might be things that you don’t even realize are distractions.

Negative self-talk

Pay attention to how you talk to yourself or about yourself. Do you tear yourself down, and use demeaning language like, “I am so stupid. “or “Of course, I did it wrong.”? The negative language is holding you back and making you feel less than because if you say something enough, you will believe it, and the negative language is distracting you from being all you could be.

Every time you think a negative thought about yourself, change it to a positive. Start your thoughts with I am, or I can, and finish with a positive. You are a rockstar, so start talking to yourself like one. You will feel more confident and happier, and that will make you more productive.

Toxic people

I have wasted too much time in my life thinking about toxic people and allowing them to wreak havoc with my emotions. Toxic people can be hateful, they can be people who have an unhealthy need to compete with you, they can be friends who turn out not to be, and they can just be people who make your life unpleasant.

Toxic people can be a major distraction if you let them, but you can decide not to allow them to affect you. They hate being ignored and not seeing a reaction from us. Distance yourself from the person if you can, let the emotions they cause you go, and experience the freedom you will feel when you don’t have the feeling of conflict or that person in your life. When you continually replay the negative interactions in your mind, it is a distraction keeping you from doing something more constructive. Here is an example I experienced.

As a runner, I see healthy competition when two people push each other to be better, but neither one is really upset when the other person comes in first. It is only a fun way to compete. I have also seen unhealthy competition where someone wants to beat you in a race because she thinks it proves she is better than you in some way. A former friend who betrayed our friendship long ago has been showing signs of unhealthy competition for several years at a race series we both go to. At a recent race, I decided I was done with the whole situation. I was going to move on, and although she would never be my friend again, I would be cordial to her. When she was running next to me, I said, “Good job.” And I stopped running and let her go by me. I wanted her to know that I really didn’t care if she won or not. It might sound silly, but that moment felt amazing. That situation was no longer going to be a distraction for me.

Drama

Most of us know at least one person who loves drama. She loves to hear about the scandal, she enjoys talking about everyone behind their backs and stirring the pot of trouble. The thing is, it takes more than one person to cause drama, so you can choose not to engage.

I have a friend who is a drama queen, but she also has so many wonderful qualities. I couldn’t stand any more of the drama and negativity, so one day I told her I was walking away from any more drama. If that was what she needed to do, she would have to enjoy drama on her own, and although I valued her friendship, it would have to be drama free. Part of eliminating distractions is setting healthy boundaries.

Worry

My youngest is very anxious, and it hurts my heart to see her worry about everything. If something goes wrong, it is difficult for her to accept a solution without exhausting every possible what-if scenario. I tell her that worrying is wasted energy and a huge distraction and a cause of stress, but it is difficult for her to not do it. I have to use a distraction to move her away from what is distracting her.

Health issues

When we have injuries or health issues, it is easy to become discouraged. Even these are distractions from what you are meant to be. Tell yourself you will get through this and be stronger. Don’t give up!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# distractions

Comments / 0

Published by

I am passionate about running, parenting, education, and self-help information. I enjoy writing articles that will offer readers the information needed to help them in some way. I recently retired from teaching French and Spanish for forty years. I run every day and have done all kinds of races from 5ks to ultra-marathons. I have three children and three grandchildren. I write for several magazines in my area, I am a contributor and in charge of the Pinterest board for a parenting magazine called Screamin Mamas, and I have a second book about to be released through Loving, Healing Press called 101 Tips to Ease Your Burdens.

Kennesaw, GA
2253 followers

More from Jennifer Bonn

Your undivided attention

Are you a multitasker, or is it easier to do one thing at a time? When someone is speaking to you, do you focus on the person, or do you try to finish your e-mail, or keep your nose in a book? Let me explain why I am asking these questions.

Read full story

The attitude I wish I had

You probably think I am talking about wanting to be more positive, but that isn’t the attitude I have a problem with. I want to learn to worry less, not care so much about what others think, and be content with whatever each day offers me instead of always thinking I should have done more or better.

Read full story

Keep moving forward

If you think of life as a highway that we are traveling down, you will want to keep moving forward to see what great adventure or opportunity is around the next curve. Unfortunately, we sometimes hit some unexpected bumps in the road, we might run out of gas, our car might break down, we could become lost, or we veer off the main road and head down a path that looks more fun only to find out we should have stayed on the first path. We might pick up some travelers and drop some off on our trip, be disappointed by others, and finish our journey with a few still with us. How do we keep moving forward through all of that? Here are a few ideas.

Read full story

How animals change our lives

Animals are great conversation starters. Everyone wants to pet them and know their names, and there is usually a story behind them. It is an easy way to get to know someone. Most animals need to go outside and have some exercise which means we need to be active too. Interacting and playing with them keeps us moving too.

Read full story
2 comments

Life with a Border Collie

The only thing I knew about Border Collies before we brought our dog Bandit home was that they are herding dogs. If anyone had reminded me what living with any puppy is like, and how much energy a Border Collie has, I probably would have said we were not the right family for him, but If I had done that, I would have missed out on a dog of a lifetime.

Read full story

Running your first race

I was speaking to a friend who told me she recently started running, and she hadn’t started before because she didn’t think she would be able to do it. When I asked why she felt that way, she said, “I felt like it was beyond my ability. It seemed impossible to me.” Another friend has told me several times that she wants to do a 5k race, (3.1 miles), but when I suggest races we can do, she always has a reason why she cannot do it. I think she is afraid of failure, but the fastest way to make the impossible, possible, is to do it. I know if more people took a chance and saw what a race was like, more people would be hooked on them.

Read full story

"Opinion" Use it or lose it

My mother-in-law is an amazing lady. She has supported me many times, and I am lucky to have her in my life. It breaks my heart to see her practically immobile at eighty-four. Her only movement is around her tiny apartment, and she spends most of the day sitting in her chair watching television. Her quality of life is not what you would hope for, but I think the situation would have been different if she had stayed more active both physically and mentally. Here is some evidence, and solutions to back up this statement.

Read full story

"Opinion" Run your own race

I have spent most of my running career worrying more about how other people run their races than how I am going to run mine. Before a race, runners are checking out the competition. We are looking to see who is in our age group and if they look like they could beat us. There is often strategy involved in the race such as when should you pass someone, pacing, and saving enough for the final sprint to the finish line. Competition can be fun if it pushes you to be better, but sometimes it can get in the way of a runner enjoying the experience. It becomes a distraction.

Read full story
1 comments

Enjoy every parenting moment

As I walk through my house picking up stray clothes that were left where they were dropped and I scoop up a variety of toys, I wonder how life will be different when my children are no longer living in my house. Here are some possibilities.

Read full story
1 comments

Protecting yourself in public

I trained in martial arts for eight years in a full contact dojo. Although the training was painful at the time, I am grateful that we were trained in self-defense, and that we practiced different scenarios that we might encounter. We also discussed rules of engagement.

Read full story
7 comments

A special education scholarship

When my daughter Kate was about to enter high school, I knew I wanted her to attend the private school where I worked. I wanted her to attend there because she has attention deficit disorder and anxiety, and she would have been lost in the crowd at a public school, but a private school could offer her smaller classes, individualized instruction, and more resources.

Read full story

"Opinion" Advice to new parents

I remember when my oldest was first born, my first thought was “What if I’m not a good parent?” I was not one of those women who seem to take parenting in stride and handle every bump in the road without a hint of stress. I was ready to run to the doctor at the slightest irregularity, I was sure I was doing everything wrong because my baby wasn’t on a strict schedule, and the first time my husband went to work I begged him to stay with me; not a stellar start. Of course, my oldest survived and has turned out to be an amazing woman and my second and third children were infinitely easier to raise, but there are some pieces of advice I wish I had been told in the beginning. Here are several bits of advice learned the hard way.

Read full story

A positive attitude

Recently, I had my first trip in an ambulance and a short stay in the hospital because of an irregular heartbeat. I wish I could say I handled the situation well, but I did not. I cried several times, and I only saw the negatives of what had happened. I was having a serious pity party. Several days later I started to think about how differently my friend Raleigh responds to the many medical issues that have happened to him and I realized it was time to change my attitude about my health.

Read full story

"Opinion" The aging runner

I know people who are still running in their eighties and nineties. They are inspirations to younger runners, but aging runners have a few challenges to face those younger runners might not have to worry about yet. Here is a short list.

Read full story

A life playlist

If you made a playlist to describe your life, which songs would you include in the list? There would have to be some songs for the early years depending on whether childhood was an easy ride or a rocky adventure. The adolescent years would have to have some songs of angst and self-discovery, first love, betrayal, and coping with all the changes physically and mentally. The later teenage years would need a song about relationships, perhaps experimentation, and identity. The college years would continue with songs of relationships, perhaps the discovery of true love, more self-discovery, and a healthy dose of anxiety as you figure out college. Adulthood would bring songs about responsibility and hopefully gratitude for your blessings. Depending on how life is going, you might need some songs of struggle. Later in life might need some songs about reflections on life. Here is a possible list. What would yours look like?

Read full story

What is your kryptonite?

Superman was powerful and could fly, but kryptonite sapped him of his powers and made him weak. We all have our own forms of kryptonite that hold us back or affect us negatively. What are yours and how do you eliminate their power over you?

Read full story
Marietta, GA

Music in Marietta

Summer is a great time to sit back and listen to our favorite type of music. Marietta, Ga. has many opportunities for music lovers to be entertained, and there are a variety of venues to experience this great music.

Read full story

What song is the most relatable for you?

Music can set a mood, motivate us, soothe our sadness, and give us something to dance to when we are happy. There are also those songs that we can relate to because we think they are made just for us. Songs are stories we can interpret in our own way while we make the song more personal. So, what song do you relate to the most? Which one tells your story?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy