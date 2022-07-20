Be careful of distractions

Jen Bonn

We hear all the time about the typical distractions. We are warned not to let social media, gaming, and our phone, in general, take up too much of our time. We can become distracted by watching too much television or Netflix. Are there other distractions though that we don’t even realize are distractions? Aren’t those the most dangerous because we don’t even recognize them for what they are?

The definition of a distraction is something that prevents someone from giving full attention to something else, or a mental intrusion. What are the distractions in your life? Here are a few of the distractions that can cause you to lose your focus. They might be things that you don’t even realize are distractions.

Negative self-talk

Pay attention to how you talk to yourself or about yourself. Do you tear yourself down, and use demeaning language like, “I am so stupid. “or “Of course, I did it wrong.”? The negative language is holding you back and making you feel less than because if you say something enough, you will believe it, and the negative language is distracting you from being all you could be.

Every time you think a negative thought about yourself, change it to a positive. Start your thoughts with I am, or I can, and finish with a positive. You are a rockstar, so start talking to yourself like one. You will feel more confident and happier, and that will make you more productive.

Toxic people

I have wasted too much time in my life thinking about toxic people and allowing them to wreak havoc with my emotions. Toxic people can be hateful, they can be people who have an unhealthy need to compete with you, they can be friends who turn out not to be, and they can just be people who make your life unpleasant.

Toxic people can be a major distraction if you let them, but you can decide not to allow them to affect you. They hate being ignored and not seeing a reaction from us. Distance yourself from the person if you can, let the emotions they cause you go, and experience the freedom you will feel when you don’t have the feeling of conflict or that person in your life. When you continually replay the negative interactions in your mind, it is a distraction keeping you from doing something more constructive. Here is an example I experienced.

As a runner, I see healthy competition when two people push each other to be better, but neither one is really upset when the other person comes in first. It is only a fun way to compete. I have also seen unhealthy competition where someone wants to beat you in a race because she thinks it proves she is better than you in some way. A former friend who betrayed our friendship long ago has been showing signs of unhealthy competition for several years at a race series we both go to. At a recent race, I decided I was done with the whole situation. I was going to move on, and although she would never be my friend again, I would be cordial to her. When she was running next to me, I said, “Good job.” And I stopped running and let her go by me. I wanted her to know that I really didn’t care if she won or not. It might sound silly, but that moment felt amazing. That situation was no longer going to be a distraction for me.

Drama

Most of us know at least one person who loves drama. She loves to hear about the scandal, she enjoys talking about everyone behind their backs and stirring the pot of trouble. The thing is, it takes more than one person to cause drama, so you can choose not to engage.

I have a friend who is a drama queen, but she also has so many wonderful qualities. I couldn’t stand any more of the drama and negativity, so one day I told her I was walking away from any more drama. If that was what she needed to do, she would have to enjoy drama on her own, and although I valued her friendship, it would have to be drama free. Part of eliminating distractions is setting healthy boundaries.

Worry

My youngest is very anxious, and it hurts my heart to see her worry about everything. If something goes wrong, it is difficult for her to accept a solution without exhausting every possible what-if scenario. I tell her that worrying is wasted energy and a huge distraction and a cause of stress, but it is difficult for her to not do it. I have to use a distraction to move her away from what is distracting her.

Health issues

When we have injuries or health issues, it is easy to become discouraged. Even these are distractions from what you are meant to be. Tell yourself you will get through this and be stronger. Don’t give up!