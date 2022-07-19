Life with a Border Collie

Jen Bonn

The only thing I knew about Border Collies before we brought our dog Bandit home was that they are herding dogs. If anyone had reminded me what living with any puppy is like, and how much energy a Border Collie has, I probably would have said we were not the right family for him, but If I had done that, I would have missed out on a dog of a lifetime.

Have you ever noticed that the best things in life happen when you least expect them? We had lost a dog that we had for many years several months before we decided on Bandit, and my husband had cried for several days. After several months, I wanted to find a new dog, but I wasn’t sure where to go because access to the pound was still limited because of Covid. A voice in my head said, “It will come to you.” I thought that was a little odd, but that is exactly what happened. I was out running when my neighbor Lynne said she was going to rescue a dog that a couple had purchased as an emotional support dog, but the wife had hurt her leg and the dog had too much energy. The dog was four months old and free. I asked to see a photo and then told Lynne I was going to ask my husband about taking him. You have to know that in all of our married life my husband is famous for saying no when I ask for a new animal. My children call him Mr. no. Luckily, several dogs and cats have slipped through the cracks. I really expected him to say no to Bandit, but he said he would look at him.

When Lynne returned, we went to meet her. Bandit jumped out of the car and went straight to me. I was lost from the first touch, and I put on the leash without even asking my husband what he thought. I didn’t even realize what I did, but my husband reminded me several days later. The odd thing is though, I was ready to give him back during the first few days because of his energy and intelligence. I wasn’t sure I could give him what he needed, but it was my husband who talked me into keeping him. Mr. No saw Bandit’s potential.

Bandit is a year old now, so let me tell you what we see. He has more energy than any dog I have ever had. It isn’t a matter of maybe we should let him run now and then, he has to run out that energy. He is a master at catching the Frisbee, and he loves finding ginormous branches in the woods, and then subduing them while growling. My oldest saw him in action and said, “Mom, what is he doing?” I said, “He is conquering that stick!” I find reasons to make him run up and down the stairs as often as possible to release some of the energy.

He needs tasks. We have taught him commands and he loves to practice what you want him to do. He likes routines. In the morning, we go out to play Frisbee and chase sticks, then he fetches the paper, and we go for breakfast. He loves interactive toys like food puzzles, but his favorite is one our neighbor told us about. It is an animal house with windows and an open house. We have had the squirrel house and the bear log. You put the animals in the house, throw it to the dog, and the dog has to get them out.

Bandit and my grandson were born a week apart and I hope they will be great friends. They are so gentle with each other. Parker gives Bandit snacks which Bandit gently takes from his hand, and Parker throws the tennis ball to Bandit. (It doesn’t go very far right now!) Yesterday, Bandit brushed against him while running by, and knocked him down, but Bandit turned around immediately and licked him as if to say, “Dude, I am so sorry!”

He is loving and gentle. He snuggles with the cats, and they groom him. When he first comes out of his crate he wants to be rubbed and show us some love. I swear he understands what I say to him.

He helps my husband stay active because my husband is always looking for new places to take him for walks.

I asked my husband if he was happy we had brought Bandit home, and he said that he could be a challenge, but he thinks we have a very special dog. I know what an amazing blessing he is.