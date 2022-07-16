"Opinion" Use it or lose it

Jen Bonn

My mother-in-law is an amazing lady. She has supported me many times, and I am lucky to have her in my life. It breaks my heart to see her practically immobile at eighty-four. Her only movement is around her tiny apartment, and she spends most of the day sitting in her chair watching television. Her quality of life is not what you would hope for, but I think the situation would have been different if she had stayed more active both physically and mentally. Here is some evidence, and solutions to back up this statement.

We need physical activity to build and maintain strong muscles, and if a brain cell is not used, or does not communicate with the cell next door, that brain cell loses its function. You need to use the cells to establish connections and then keep using cells to maintain connections.

Brain stimulating activities help to make this happen. Here are a few ideas that might help to keep your brain active.

Watch a documentary and discuss it with a friend

Take a class for fun.

Read books about something new.

Learn a language.

Learn a new card game.

Learn a new instrument.

Try drawing or painting.

Activities to keep your body healthy could include going for regular walks with friends, taking classes at the gym, or getting a trainer who will work with you in the comfort of your home. Getting a dog will keep you active both physically and mentally. You will need to take it out for walks and to play with it, and you will have to be creative to keep it engaged.

Remember that what you do now can have an impact on your quality of life later.