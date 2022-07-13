"Opinion" Run your own race

Jen Bonn

I have spent most of my running career worrying more about how other people run their races than how I am going to run mine. Before a race, runners are checking out the competition. We are looking to see who is in our age group and if they look like they could beat us. There is often strategy involved in the race such as when should you pass someone, pacing, and saving enough for the final sprint to the finish line. Competition can be fun if it pushes you to be better, but sometimes it can get in the way of a runner enjoying the experience. It becomes a distraction.

This year, I decided to start racing differently. First, I took the advice of a coach who said to work on improving one thing each time you practice or compete. I pick that one thing before each race and it helps me stay focused. I also decided I was going to start running my own race with the idea of doing the best I could do without worrying about how someone else performed. Now before each race, I tell myself to block out what is happening around me and push myself as hard as I can. This has made a big difference in my motivation and my enjoyment of running.

Running your own race is true in life as well. We are so caught up in worrying about how we measure up in other people’s eyes, that we lose some of our joy. We are worried about people judging us or talking badly about us. No matter how amazing you are, and sometimes because you are amazing, people will judge you. All you can do is your best, so don’t worry what other people think about you. If you are happy and thriving, keep on living your best life in whatever form that might be.