Enjoy every parenting moment

Jen Bonn

As I walk through my house picking up stray clothes that were left where they were dropped and I scoop up a variety of toys, I wonder how life will be different when my children are no longer living in my house. Here are some possibilities.

I will close the bathroom door and know that within seconds a child will not come busting in followed closely by a dog and two cats.

I will have no excuse to go to the latest children’s movie.

I will pull out a cereal box knowing that there is cereal in it, and someone didn’t stick an empty box in the cupboard because throwing it away was too hard.

I will not go to the grocery store every other day and I will go alone therefore extra items will not mysteriously appear in my cart.

I will not become the referee for arguments where the main argument is “She’s looking at me!”

I will no longer have to lecture on hygiene and have conversations like “I don’t care if you don’t think you smell. You need a bath.”

There will be a strange quiet in the house instead of the beautiful mixture of squabbling, laughter, and singing.

I will not have to come up with suitable consequences for outlandish behavior that sometimes makes me want to laugh.

I can go straight to bed instead of watching the complete peace of a sleeping child.

No one will ask me “what do you want to do?” the moment I walk through the door and then decide that maybe since mommy is tired, we can snuggle and watch a movie.

I can take a nap without everyone suddenly needing my attention for a life-or-death situation.

The truth is that although some quiet time would be nice, I know that I will miss my children terribly when they leave, so I think I will just enjoy them and accept the good with the bad while I can.