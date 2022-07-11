A special education scholarship

Jen Bonn

When my daughter Kate was about to enter high school, I knew I wanted her to attend the private school where I worked. I wanted her to attend there because she has attention deficit disorder and anxiety, and she would have been lost in the crowd at a public school, but a private school could offer her smaller classes, individualized instruction, and more resources.

Although I knew it would be a good choice, I was worried about it being a financial burden for my family. As a teacher at the school, I received 40% tuition remission, but the school would still cost over $8,000 a year. Luckily, the head of the special education program told me about a scholarship for students with learning differences.

If a student has been in a public school and had an IEP for a year, the student is eligible for money from the state to go to a private school. The money would have been allocated to serve that student in the public school, so they are allowed to take that money and use it for a private school.

To find out how much money your student will receive, go to https://www.gadoe.org/External-Affairs-and-Policy/Policy/Pages/Special-Needs-Scholarship-Program-Calculator-Intro.aspx

The calculator will be active in mid-July. If an award sheet generates, print a copy, and take it to the private school of your choice. The checks will be sent to the private school. The school will notify you to come in to endorse the check.

When it was time to do the calculator the first time for Kate, I said a prayer before I clicked submit. My prayer was to receive enough money so that Kate being at my school was not a financial hardship. The amount was exactly what I had to pay for her tuition. That moment took my breath away, and I have been so grateful for that money. My child needed a small school environment. When she was interviewed by the dean of students, he asked me what I was hoping to see her achieve during the next four years. I told him I wanted to see her blossom, be successful, and happy. I know she is the amazing woman she is because of the experience she had at my school, and she was able to do this because of the state program.