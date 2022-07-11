A positive attitude

Jen Bonn

Recently, I had my first trip in an ambulance and a short stay in the hospital because of an irregular heartbeat. I wish I could say I handled the situation well, but I did not. I cried several times, and I only saw the negatives of what had happened. I was having a serious pity party. Several days later I started to think about how differently my friend Raleigh responds to the many medical issues that have happened to him and I realized it was time to change my attitude about my health.

Raleigh has had two strokes. After the first one, the doctor told him the stroke should have killed him, but his excellent fitness level saved him. You might have expected Raleigh to take it easy while in the hospital, but instead, he did laps through the halls until his watch said he had done nine miles, and he did that every day. He also lost some of his vision in one eye. When I asked him if it bothered him, he said, “Oh, no. I can still see fine out of the other one.” After the second stroke, doctors discovered that Raleigh had a hole in his heart, causing the strokes. Raleigh’s attitude about having a heart operation was excitement to finally have discovered what was causing the strokes. He didn’t see anything negative about the situation. He saw it as a chance to be healthier.

After both strokes, Raleigh refused to let anything defeat him. Ten days after the first stroke, he was walking a 10k, (six miles). He never complained about recovery or what he had to do to stay healthy. He showed such a joy for life and what he was able to do that it was an inspiration for me.

This morning before our race, I noticed he was wearing a wrist guard. When I asked him what happened, he told me he had hammered a nail, and a shooting pain went through his wrist. He said the doctor discovered he has a cyst on his wrist. It would have been normal for him to be frustrated as he was faced with one more medical issue, but instead, he said, “Jen, I have had issues with my wrist for years. I’m so excited that they might be resolved.” He also later said, “I know we are getting older, but I hope we keep active for as long as we can. I love his positivity.

If you are faced with your own medical issues, I hope you will take care of yourself, heal, and do your best to find the positives like Raleigh does. I am going to do my best to have a healthier attitude about health.