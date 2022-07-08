What is your kryptonite?

Jennifer Bonn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtWLW_0gYK3O6500
Jen Bonn

Superman was powerful and could fly, but kryptonite sapped him of his powers and made him weak. We all have our own forms of kryptonite that hold us back or affect us negatively. What are yours and how do you eliminate their power over you?

Anxiety is a roadblock for many people. If you have social anxiety, a day at work can leave you exhausted. Do your best to surround yourself with people who don’t drain your energy and take breaks during the day to be on your own.

Negativity can leave you feeling tense and tired. Find positive people and be with them as much as you can.

Emotions can wreck your composure. I love listening to people and trying to help them, but at a certain moment, I need to step away.

Fears can hold you back from fully enjoying some things. What if your family wants to go to the top of the Empire State Building, but you have a fear of heights? Are you afraid of driving to places where you have never been? If I drive on the interstate, you will have to pry my fingers from the steering wheel when I come home because it makes me so tense.

Sensitivity is an issue for me. I have such a vivid imagination that there are certain books I cannot read and movies I cannot watch. I think Jodi Picoult is an amazing author, but I cannot read any more of her books because they haunt me. I still find myself thinking about her book, Nineteen minutes, even though I read it years ago. I also cannot watch a movie where a child or a dog is hurt. Old Yeller was traumatic for me!

I’m sure there are many more forms of kryptonite, and I hope you can find the remedy for all of them!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# weakness# fears

Comments / 0

Published by

I am passionate about running, parenting, education, and self-help information. I enjoy writing articles that will offer readers the information needed to help them in some way. I recently retired from teaching French and Spanish for forty years. I run every day and have done all kinds of races from 5ks to ultra-marathons. I have three children and three grandchildren. I write for several magazines in my area, I am a contributor and in charge of the Pinterest board for a parenting magazine called Screamin Mamas, and I have a second book about to be released through Loving, Healing Press called 101 Tips to Ease Your Burdens.

Kennesaw, GA
2195 followers

More from Jennifer Bonn

"Opinion" Advice to new parents

I remember when my oldest was first born, my first thought was “What if I’m not a good parent?” I was not one of those women who seem to take parenting in stride and handle every bump in the road without a hint of stress. I was ready to run to the doctor at the slightest irregularity, I was sure I was doing everything wrong because my baby wasn’t on a strict schedule, and the first time my husband went to work I begged him to stay with me; not a stellar start. Of course, my oldest survived and has turned out to be an amazing woman and my second and third children were infinitely easier to raise, but there are some pieces of advice I wish I had been told in the beginning. Here are several bits of advice learned the hard way.

Read full story

A positive attitude

Recently, I had my first trip in an ambulance and a short stay in the hospital because of an irregular heartbeat. I wish I could say I handled the situation well, but I did not. I cried several times, and I only saw the negatives of what had happened. I was having a serious pity party. Several days later I started to think about how differently my friend Raleigh responds to the many medical issues that have happened to him and I realized it was time to change my attitude about my health.

Read full story

"Opinion" The aging runner

I know people who are still running in their eighties and nineties. They are inspirations to younger runners, but aging runners have a few challenges to face those younger runners might not have to worry about yet. Here is a short list.

Read full story

A life playlist

If you made a playlist to describe your life, which songs would you include in the list? There would have to be some songs for the early years depending on whether childhood was an easy ride or a rocky adventure. The adolescent years would have to have some songs of angst and self-discovery, first love, betrayal, and coping with all the changes physically and mentally. The later teenage years would need a song about relationships, perhaps experimentation, and identity. The college years would continue with songs of relationships, perhaps the discovery of true love, more self-discovery, and a healthy dose of anxiety as you figure out college. Adulthood would bring songs about responsibility and hopefully gratitude for your blessings. Depending on how life is going, you might need some songs of struggle. Later in life might need some songs about reflections on life. Here is a possible list. What would yours look like?

Read full story
Marietta, GA

Music in Marietta

Summer is a great time to sit back and listen to our favorite type of music. Marietta, Ga. has many opportunities for music lovers to be entertained, and there are a variety of venues to experience this great music.

Read full story

What song is the most relatable for you?

Music can set a mood, motivate us, soothe our sadness, and give us something to dance to when we are happy. There are also those songs that we can relate to because we think they are made just for us. Songs are stories we can interpret in our own way while we make the song more personal. So, what song do you relate to the most? Which one tells your story?

Read full story

"Opinion" Finding the right partner

Every relationship takes some work, but it is easier if you know you are with a partner who is right for you. I have been married forty-one years, and although there have been some rough patches, I know my husband is the right match for me. I am using the pronoun he to describe the qualities I think to prove someone is right for you, but obviously, you only have to switch the pronoun to fit your partner.

Read full story
1 comments

"Opinion" Breathe and believe

There are times when discouragement will wash over you, and the best thing you can do is to take a deep breath, regroup, and believe the outcome will be positive. We all have those moments when we are frustrated and think we should give up, but I have found that there are ways to turn that feeling around and see the reality of the situation. Write down accomplishments. Have you seen growth in some way? See that growth as a positive step. Now, make a plan to increase that growth. Instead of giving up, what can you do to improve? Make some goals for the next week or month.

Read full story

"Opinion" Spending time with animals is therapy

Spending time with animals has always been a way for me to lift my spirits. Animals have a way of accepting you and making you feel special. Our neighbor has a beagle named Joey who acts as if he is over the moon excited every time he sees you. He becomes so excited that he starts to howl. I know he does it to everyone, but it still makes me feel special.

Read full story
1 comments

"Opinion" I might be a prepper

The definition of a prepper is someone who prepares for a possible future catastrophe by stockpiling food, supplies, and weapons and ensuring there is proper housing. Some people believe preppers are paranoid or extremists, but I can relate to the reasoning and their preparations.

Read full story
1 comments

When your dog is afraid of storms

We had a ninety-pound dog who used to try to wedge himself under the sofa when we had a thunderstorm. What made it worse was he could sense the storm was coming before the first thunderclap or lightning strike. The shaking, whining, and panting was hard to watch. The only way to calm him down was to let him lie on you, (did I mention how big he was?) while you petted and spoke to him.

Read full story
12 comments

The effects of kind gestures

Have you ever done something you thought was insignificant, but then realized it had a huge effect on someone? I love helping people and I am convinced that sometimes tiny gestures yield huge results. Here are a few examples.

Read full story

My husband knows things

My husband constantly amazes me with the things he knows. I’m not talking about facts and figures, I’m talking about knowing how everything works and how to fix what doesn’t, knowing there are parts of things I never knew existed, and having keen observation and problem-solving skills. It is so impressive that my youngest daughter has asked him to write down all the things he knows in a book that she can take with her when she leaves here to live on her own. I have begged him to never leave me because my knowledge is woefully inferior to his and I would not know what was making the whossimagigger not work. Here are a few examples of when I have looked at him with my mouth open while I say, “How did you know how to do this?” Before I give you the examples, I also have to add that he tries to explain to me each time what he did to fix the problem, and I nod my head while I wonder what on earth he is talking about.

Read full story
31 comments

"Opinion" Excuses can wreck you

Making excuses is like taking drugs, it’s an attempt to push aside reality while making the reality even worse. Excuse makers start with complaints about what they are struggling with in life, they will explain to you why they are the victim, and they will explain why there is no possible solution to their issues. If you are an excuse maker, here are some reasons you should switch to being an action taker.

Read full story

A fluttering heart

As a runner, I have always been fascinated by the way the body works. I have experimented with the best ways to eat and hydrate, including trial and error with products until I found the ones that work best for me. I have been consistent with my training, logging in thirty to forty miles each week and incorporating strength training and walking and biking. I am in good shape, so I was surprised to find myself in a hospital last Saturday.

Read full story

"Opinion" Taking time to heal

The people who know my passion for running will think this article is about recovering physically, but although that is important, I also know that healing mentally is vital as well. We need to be strong both mentally and physically and when one is out of balance, the other is thrown off as well. No matter what your story is, our day-to-day lives are demanding and sometimes we need to take a step back, regroup, reflect, and renew in order to heal and regain that balance.

Read full story
1 comments

My dog makes life better

I make jokes all the time about how crazy my life has become since my dog Bandit has been with us, but I know how much he adds to my life. I am better because he is part of our family, and I have a feeling other dog owners feel the same. Here are a few ways that Bandit adds to my life.

Read full story
5 comments

"Opinion" We all have issues

If you think you are alone in whatever you struggle with in life, I assure you that you are not. If you are hoping that no one ever finds out your family secrets because you think you will be judged, I need to tell you that most people have the same struggles or worse than what you are experiencing.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy