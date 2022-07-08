What is your kryptonite?

Jen Bonn

Superman was powerful and could fly, but kryptonite sapped him of his powers and made him weak. We all have our own forms of kryptonite that hold us back or affect us negatively. What are yours and how do you eliminate their power over you?

Anxiety is a roadblock for many people. If you have social anxiety, a day at work can leave you exhausted. Do your best to surround yourself with people who don’t drain your energy and take breaks during the day to be on your own.

Negativity can leave you feeling tense and tired. Find positive people and be with them as much as you can.

Emotions can wreck your composure. I love listening to people and trying to help them, but at a certain moment, I need to step away.

Fears can hold you back from fully enjoying some things. What if your family wants to go to the top of the Empire State Building, but you have a fear of heights? Are you afraid of driving to places where you have never been? If I drive on the interstate, you will have to pry my fingers from the steering wheel when I come home because it makes me so tense.

Sensitivity is an issue for me. I have such a vivid imagination that there are certain books I cannot read and movies I cannot watch. I think Jodi Picoult is an amazing author, but I cannot read any more of her books because they haunt me. I still find myself thinking about her book, Nineteen minutes, even though I read it years ago. I also cannot watch a movie where a child or a dog is hurt. Old Yeller was traumatic for me!

I’m sure there are many more forms of kryptonite, and I hope you can find the remedy for all of them!