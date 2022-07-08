Music in Marietta

Jen Bonn

Summer is a great time to sit back and listen to our favorite type of music. Marietta, Ga. has many opportunities for music lovers to be entertained, and there are a variety of venues to experience this great music.

If you like the theater experience, you will enjoy going to the Strand Theater on the edge of Marietta Square. Here is the schedule for the next few weeks, and you can find out more information at, www.strandmarietta.org or 770-293-0080.

July 17 The music of Herbie Hancock

July 22 Completely Unchained: A Van Halen Tribute

July 30 Cobb Idol at the Strand

August 12-21 Jukebox giants: Motown and More

August 26 and 27 Mamma Mia and Margaritas

September 4 Jazz at the strand

September 25 Strand Ole Opry Revival

If you want to experience an outdoor concert, head over to Glover Park for the free concert series. You can find out about the series at www.mariettaga.cov/192/glover-park-concertseries

On August 26, there will be Brotherhood: Doobies Tribute Band, and on September 30, you can hear, Still Swinging: Big Band.

If you prefer to listen to live music while eating in a restaurant or bar, Marietta has a wide variety of venues to choose from. Two possibilities are The Third Door at 131 Church st., and Two Birds Taphouse at 52 Powder Springs.

There is also a trend for coffee houses and churches to host musicians. This is a great opportunity to enjoy great music in an intimate atmosphere. You can find out more here. https://undiscoveredmusic.net/places/marietta_ga