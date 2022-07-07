What song is the most relatable for you?

Jen Bonn

Music can set a mood, motivate us, soothe our sadness, and give us something to dance to when we are happy. There are also those songs that we can relate to because we think they are made just for us. Songs are stories we can interpret in our own way while we make the song more personal. So, what song do you relate to the most? Which one tells your story?

Would you pick something like Bruno Mars and 24K Magic because Life for you is a big party? Would you prefer a more spiritual story with Believe by Brooks and Dunn, or Something in the Water by Carrie Underwood? Do you find your story in Christian music with bands like Mercy Me, Third Day, or Casting Crowns? Does Imperfections by Céline Dion remind you that everyone has their faults? If you are struggling with a relationship, you might like Nine Track Mind by Charlie Puth, or You Don’t Bring Me Flowers by Barbara Streisand and Neil Diamond. Does fighter by Christina Aguilera describe how you have become stronger? Does This Ole Boy by Craig Morgan describe your country roots? Does My Side of the Fence by Dan and Shay describe how happy you are? Does Breathe by Johnny Diaz describe your stress?

There are so many more great songs, genres, and artists. There is something special about hearing lyrics that touch a special chord with you.

I have eclectic taste in almost everything, but definitely with music and books, so the songs that matter to me are all over the place. If I had to pick one, it might be In My Blood by Shawn Mendes. The fight between anxiety, feeling inadequate and knowing that it isn’t in me to give up. I will keep fighting even when it is hard, but I need help too. I love the haunting strains that match how your emotions feel.