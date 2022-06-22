"Opinion" Be open to new things

Jen Bonn

Be open

Be open to people, possibilities, ideas, and change. Some people greet life with open arms as they invite in new adventures, a variety of acquaintances, and limitless possibilities. Others seem to surround themselves in a protective shell where they hide from chance encounters, a world full of emotions, and unchartered territory. I think when someone tries too hard to protect personal space, the person will miss out on some extraordinary chances and experiences. Life is messy and difficult at times, but it can be glorious as well and it is meant to be shared as a community, not alone.

Being open to people

I have a friend who complained to me that she never met anyone new. She asked me if I thought there was something wrong with her. My friend is beautiful, funny, kind, and loyal, but as I observed her, I noticed she was never focused on anyone other than the friends around her. She would never consider talking to anyone she did not know. I noticed as we walked, that she kept her head down and never made eye contact with others. I am the opposite of that, sometimes to a fault. I love meeting new people because to me they represent different stories and needs and connections. I will talk with anyone, and it drives my family crazy sometimes because it usually means we are going to get to where we are going a little later than planned. I cannot help it though because people fascinate me. I also think that God uses us to help others when we least expect it. Sometimes someone needs to share the burden that is being carried, other times someone needs to be lifted up. I start each day asking God to use me to help someone. I also ask him to give me a heads up before someone needs me, but most of the time I am blindsided by the person’s need, but if I can help, that’s ok.

Being open to possibilities

I believe we have the power to welcome things into our lives, and we sometimes block these opportunities from entering through negativity or fear. It is scary sometimes to be open to new possibilities, and sometimes routine and safe are easier to do even though it may not be fulfilling. We have to be open to stepping outside of our comfort zone to try something new and to reach for something better. We can imagine more instead of drowning in a negative attitude that says we are condemned to a life of boredom and drudgery. Write down your dream, talk about the possibilities, and think of them as something you can achieve.

Being open to ideas

Have you ever met someone who feels that he knows everything about everything, and feels that his opinions are the right ones? I always feel sorry for this type of person because I think in order to learn and grow it helps to be open to at least listen to new thoughts and ideas. I love to hear what different opinions people have on diverse topics. If I am willing to listen, it is possible that someone will introduce me to an aspect of a topic that I have not thought of before. By staying open to ideas, I can continue to stimulate my mind instead of letting my thoughts remain stagnant. When we share ideas, creativity is born, and creativity leads to innovation.

Being open to change

Routine is safe and easy. Change can be uncertain and scary, but routine means nothing new, no chances to grow, adventures to explore. Change can be good for us since life around us is constantly changing, and we need to stay current with what is happening around us. Try stepping out of your comfort zone to try something new. Sometimes the change that we thought was impossible becomes a possible gift.

Being open or being closed is always a choice, but why would you refuse to accept in a chance for a better life filled with positives instead of negatives? You really have nothing to lose by trying. Let all the adventure come flowing to you.