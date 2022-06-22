"Opinion" Are you a writer?

I love to write, but it took me many years before I called myself a writer. I think many writers have self-esteem issues about their writing identity, so let me quickly tell you my story, and then ask you some questions that may determine if you are a writer or not.

I have always loved playing with words, and when I was in high school, I knew that if an assessment involved writing, I would receive a good grade. I had a phenomenal English teacher named Mr. Chaffee, who everyone respected, and who could tell you so eloquently that you had done something wrong, that you had to think for a minute to unravel what he had just said. One day, a student came in and was not in the dress code. He said, “Mr. Follert, apparently you have misplaced your copy of our dress code guidelines. I am certain the office staff will give you another copy when you bring them this detention slip.” Mr. Chaffee’s opinion mattered a lot to me, and one day, as he was handing back our essays, he said quietly, “Jenny, you are a good writer.” I wish I could have thanked him for those words, because chasing your dream is never easy, and those were very powerful words to me. I wish I believed them more because although writing has always been a passion, I never thought I was good enough to say I was a writer. I didn’t want anyone to see my writing because as a writer, you often are opening yourself up to your readers and that can be scary. I finally realized that writing was something I had to do, and when you feel that way, I think you are meant to do it. I now tell people I am a writer. Here are some questions that may help you determine if you are as well. If you answer yes to the following, you are a writer.

· When you write does it make you happy? Do you feel at peace? I think I smile the whole time I’m writing

· Are you an avid reader? Writers love a good story.

· When you are in public do you make up scenarios about people’s lives?

· Do ideas for articles and stories pop into your head all the time?

· Do those ideas percolate in your head until you can put them on paper?

· Is it exciting to see your work published?

· Do you have way too many journals, but you still feel you need more?

· Is writing a way to express everything you are feeling?

I could go on, but I am guessing you have been nodding your head at the questions. I know too many writers who never share their work because they are afraid someone will laugh and tell them they are not good enough. If writing makes you happy, you are a writer. Share your voice with the world and realize some will like it and some will hate it. Go write!