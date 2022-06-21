"Opinion" Tough times make you stronger

Jen Bonn

If you gave someone the choice between doing something that would be easy and go smoothly or doing something difficult that would strain your mental and physical abilities, most people would probably want to choose the easier path. The truth is though that it is the harder moments in our lives that teach us the most. We have to learn resilience to rise back up from failure, and each difficult moment can teach us a little more. I often think of Robert Frost’s poem The Road Not Taken when he says, “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I, I took the one less traveled, and that has made all the difference.”

What have the tough moments in your life been, and what have you learned from them? Here are a few things that my tough moments have taught me.

When someone refuses to coddle you and expects you to be strong, you will rise to that expectation.

People who judge you often are the ones struggling the most in life. Be the best version of yourself and don’t worry about the haters.

Failure teaches you how deep you can dig to find what you need to rise up stronger.

Each setback can teach you a valuable lesson.

Help others to succeed and your failures fade away.

No matter how many times you fall down, keep finding a way to come back.

If you are soft and expect everything to be perfect, you will be disappointed.

There have been so many times when I have been thankful that something was difficult and that it made me stronger. Failure never feels good, but it makes us better.