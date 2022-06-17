I share my dog's personality!

Jennifer Bonn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkILN_0gEFAGOO00
Jen Bonn

If you have read any of my articles about my dog, you know that I joke about his personality traits that are sometimes a lot to handle, but I am so in love with this dog, even the crazy parts of him. Anyways, this morning I was out throwing the frisbie with him, and as he ran off to subdue a stick, I suddenly realized that I am like my dog in many ways. Let me explain with this list of traits we share.

Hyperactivity

I cannot sit still for long. When someone talks about a twofer (watching two movies back-to-back), I can’t even imagine. If I sit down to watch television, I must be doing another activity as well. I don’t like not feeling productive. Bandit has the same energy. When he is finally lying quietly, I’m afraid to move and break the spell. I think he is so excited about all the possibilities for fun that he doesn’t want to miss a second.

Impatience

I don’t do well waiting to do something. I want it to happen right away. I need action. Bandit will bring you a tennis ball to throw, and he will bring it closer and to different spots. If you still don’t throw the ball, he will take one item at a time out of his toy box and bring them to you. He doesn’t understand that you might be busy, he wants you to interact with him now.

The need to be loved

Bandit cannot stand it when you are disappointed in him. He will love on you and give you a pitiful look until you assure him that he is amazing. I don’t need to be convinced of that, but it is important to me to feel loved by the people I care about.

A love of food

I am always hungry and so is Bandit. My mood drops to a dangerous level if I am hungry for too long. It is so bad that if we are on a road trip, and I say I am hungry, my husband gets a panicked look and starts looking for the nearest exit.

A love of running

Running feels like freedom for me, and I think Bandit feels the same. It is just a different type of freedom for the two of us. When Bandit runs, he is releasing all the extra energy, and he is racing towards adventure, and squirrels. When I run, the freedom comes in movement and clearing my mind.

A love of people

I love talking to people, watching them, inventing scenarios for their lives, and I especially love helping them if I can. Bandit doesn’t think anyone is a stranger, and he is going to give the next person as much love as the last.

A positive response to meanness

One of the traits I love about Bandit is that when another dog becomes a little aggressive, Bandit has avoidance techniques instead of engaging in aggressive behavior. I have interacted with quite a few toxic people, and although I have had to confront a few about their behavior, I would rather be the better person than to imitate them.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dogs# dogs personality

Comments / 0

Published by

I am passionate about running, parenting, education, and self-help information. I enjoy writing articles that will offer readers the information needed to help them in some way. I recently retired from teaching French and Spanish for forty years. I run every day and have done all kinds of races from 5ks to ultra-marathons. I have three children and three grandchildren. I write for several magazines in my area, I am a contributor and in charge of the Pinterest board for a parenting magazine called Screamin Mamas, and I have a second book about to be released through Loving, Healing Press called 101 Tips to Ease Your Burdens.

Kennesaw, GA
1919 followers

More from Jennifer Bonn

"Opinion" Positivity training

We have seen enough studies to know that negativity and stress can harm our health, and positivity can improve it. It would seem obvious then that everyone should have a positive attitude, but it isn’t always that simple. Some of us do not have personalities or attitudes that easily translate into positivity, others still are not convinced of the benefits, and many have no idea about how to introduce positivity into their lives. Positivity takes training and consistency.

Read full story

"Opinion" When your dog plays all-in

I am sure that everyone who saw the news piece with the dog that ran into the gorilla’s cage was on the edge of their chair praying that the dog made it to safety. My second thought was my dog Bandit could have been the dog in there. His attitude is, “Oh look, an opening! I’m going in!” The dog in the gorilla cage is proof of how dangerous that can be. When I let him out in the morning, Bandit doesn’t calmly go down the stairs. He takes them five at a time, and sprints into the woods, unless an unsuspecting neighbor is out enjoying the morning calm. Then he tears over to them, leaping on them and trying to lick them into submission. I follow in his wake, apologizing to anyone he has encountered. Have you seen the ad where the woman is using her visa card to buy things to replace because her dog has destroyed them, and she is constantly saying I’m sorry? That’s me without the visa card. Anyways, rushing head-on into the unknown territory can be dangerous for a dog, so my dog trainer friend, Lynn came to my rescue again. It is fairly easy to teach your dog to stay near you when you are concerned about safety. Put some treats in your pocket and say the command, “Stay with me., or “With me.” Praise the dog when he does it and keep working on it until you know he has learned the trick. Bandit forgets sometimes, but seriously, there are so many things to sniff and people to meet. I just want him to do it safely.

Read full story

"Opinion" How do you handle illness?

My husband shared a water bottle with our grandson who had just recovered from a stomach bug, and of course, my husband was ill two days later. I tried to keep my distance, but I’m feeling a little off myself. I started to think about the way different people deal with illness, and it made me wonder what causes the differences. Let me tell you about how several people I know handle illness, and I hope you can relate.

Read full story
3 comments

"opinion" Surround yourself with what matters to you

Surrounding yourself with the right people and things can make a huge difference in your life. My office is a great example of this. I have a comfy couch placed to the side of my desk that is perfect for when a family member comes in to talk about life or what has happened that day. It’s also perfect for a nap on a rainy day, or a spot to edit some writing. My office is full of everything that makes me happy. There are bright-colored roses, photos of family, friends, and animals, special notes, journals, and a vision board to remind me of my goals. We should all surround ourselves with the people and things that bring us joy.

Read full story
5 comments

“Opinion” Finding good friends

There are times when you feel you have to fill every moment with conversation, but with a friend, silence is comfortable. You enjoy being with each other, and there is nothing to prove because you know each other.

Read full story

"Opinion" Should teachers have guns?

I was a teacher for forty years and I retired last year because my daughter wanted me to help her with my grandson. When the question was asked if teachers should be armed, I had several reactions.

Read full story
1 comments

"Opinion" The glue that holds families together

Most families have at least a few issues they have to work through. As parents, we have to find the right balance of love and guidance. The guidance involves discipline that isn’t always easy to navigate. There are so many things that have the potential to drive a family apart, so what is the glue that keeps them together? Here are a few that have helped me with my three children.

Read full story
1 comments

My dog knows how to play me

I have three children and except for some mistakes along the way, I have done a good job with discipline. I know how important it is to create boundaries and enforce consequences. Why then, is it so difficult for me to enforce the rules with my dog?

Read full story
4 comments

"Opinion" And then Covid

I have had so many conversations with people where the phrase, “and then covid.” Is part of the sentence. The pandemic has changed so many aspects of our lives, but what I find so hopeful is how much resilience we have shown with these changes in our lives. Here are a few examples.

Read full story
1 comments

A story of roses and comfort

When I was seven, I was confirmed in the Catholic church. During the process, I somehow missed the memo that I was supposed to pick a patron saint. The truth is that at seven I don’t think I knew the names of any saints. We were standing in a line and one by one people were telling Father Noonan who they had picked for their patron saint. Not only did I not have the name of a saint ready, but I also was terrified of Father Noonan, so at that point, my day was not going well. I tapped the shoulder of the woman in front of me and asked her who she was picking for her patron saint. She said, “St. Theresa.” I know you are not surprised to learn that St. Theresa is now my patron saint.

Read full story
1 comments

Creative gardening space

I am not a master gardener, but I love working in the garden. I sing out there, give the plants pep talks, and eat amazing vegetables all summer. I can feel any stress melt away out there. I love to experiment with new things, and this summer everything I tried worked. My husband enclosed the main garden after the third year of the deer eating all my corn the day before I was going to harvest it.

Read full story
Texas State

"Opinion" Don't let hate win

I’m sure I am not the only one who is feeling unsettled with everything going on in the world right now. The truth is I have wanted to write this article for a while, but I have struggled with emotions about this topic, especially after the shooting at an elementary school in Texas. Let’s recap a few of the spots where hate has shown up, and I apologize that I will not name them all. We have seen gun violence including group killings, road rage, and as a way to resolve an argument. There continues to be prejudice against groups and individuals because of race, religion, gender, and nationality. Instead of working together as Americans, some of us want to label our problems as republican or democratic, and instead of having calm dialogues and solving problems, we throw crazy accusations at each other. I believe we live in an incredible country, but right now we have to make a stand against hate and violence. Don’t let hate win.

Read full story
5 comments

Finding healing

We are going through some crazy times right now, and even though it isn’t the first time that our world has thrown the same issues at us, we can feel battered and bruised. I hope we are never numb to injustice or loss of life or the myriad of issues we need to solve as humans, but I also know that we can confront everything the best when we can also find some healing. Considering everything going on in the world today, we need to tap into our resources. Here are a few simple ways to find some calm and relief before stepping back into the struggle to improve the issues.

Read full story

Retro summer activities

Our budgets are stretched with high gas prices and grocery bills, so if we can find something for free it is a bonus. I was talking with my husband about all the activities available in the summer and we started to talk about what we did in the summer growing up and we agreed that all of those are still fun, so I am giving you some ideas from my past for free summer fun.

Read full story

Useful items to have

There are several things I always want to have around either because they have multi-purpose uses, or I use them so often. Here is my list of essential everyday items. My husband was surprised when he found out I had one of these in my classroom. He said, “You teach them French. How do they hurt themselves conjugating verbs?” I had to tell him that I had at least two people every day ask me for a band aid, and I have learned not to ask too many questions. Every house needs basic first aid items which for me are band aids, antibiotic cream, and Benadryl spray to relieve the itch from bug bites. Because I don’t pick my feet up much when I run, trail races require a med kit because my feet will find every root and rock out there. I have fallen so often that my friends ask me if I brought the med kit if we are running trails.

Read full story
3 comments

Summer treats

I love summer food. I think it tastes fresher and has more taste. I especially love eating what comes out of the garden. What are your favorite summer foods? Here are a few of mine.

Read full story

Running faster

One of the men who went to my gym had won a 5k the Saturday before, so I asked him, “What is your advice for running fast?” He replied, “You have to run fast.” Now, I could have been offended by the terse reply, and the condescending tone it was delivered in, but he did have a point. If you want to run fast, you have to put in the time to train your body to be fast. There are runners who are just naturally fast. I have a friend who is super-fast and only runs when he races. Most of us need a little more training than that.

Read full story

"Opinion" Relieving stress

Life can throw some stressful situations at us as most of us are trying to multitask throughout our day. It is not always easy to maintain a sense of peace and calm, but I would like to suggest a few ways you might be able to destress a little.

Read full story

The calm animals bring me

My children like to say which parent gave them certain traits and characteristics. All three of my children suffer from different levels of anxiety and they correctly point the finger at me for passing it on to them. My husband is easygoing, he doesn’t worry about much, and I would describe the way he deals with his day as he takes what the day gives him and does his best with it. I am jealous of him because I can worry about anything, be nervous about what I say and do, and generally fight anxiety. My animals know how to calm me though.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy