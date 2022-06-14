"Opinion" Should teachers have guns?

Jennifer Bonn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eiJJD_0g9gSLKQ00
Jen Bonn

I was a teacher for forty years and I retired last year because my daughter wanted me to help her with my grandson. When the question was asked if teachers should be armed, I had several reactions.

My first reaction was that everyone should do the job she is trained to do. I can tell you as someone who experienced it, that teachers are overworked and underpaid. Most schools offer teachers thirty minutes for lunch that shrinks to 15-20 because students want to talk after class, someone needs help, and the lunch line takes forever to get through. There are also meetings during lunch as well as club activities. There is barely time to go to the bathroom. When Covid hit, teachers were given even more duties while having to be more creative and innovative and balance teaching both in class and remote instruction. Adding something as intense as being responsible for gun use in the classroom might be one more thing to push good teachers out of the classroom.

What if we allow teachers to teach as they were trained to do and bring in more security personnel who have been adequately trained to check safety measures, and protect both students and school personnel?

My second thought was that schools need to practice and talk about security measures more. My last school did a great job as far as implementing security measures and practicing lockdown procedures. The school brought in a man who oversaw a security company speak to small groups about what to do if a shooter was in the school. He came to each classroom and showed the teacher where to move students in a lockdown and what could be placed against the door to keep the shooter out. We practiced lockdown drills where a piece of black Velcro was placed over classroom door windows and doors which should always be in the locked position were closed. Teachers were told not to reopen their doors until an announcement was made that the lockdown was done. I’m sure the system was not perfect, but we were having important discussions and preparing for a difficult situation.

My next reaction was that if you have fifty teachers and you arm them, that’s fifty chances for guns to get in the wrong hands or to be used improperly. Where will the guns be stored? How will they be trained? Where will the money come from?

We have many topics to discuss about guns, but I hope we decide to say no to arming teachers with guns.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# teachers and guns# guns

Comments / 1

Published by

I am passionate about running, parenting, education, and self-help information. I enjoy writing articles that will offer readers the information needed to help them in some way. I recently retired from teaching French and Spanish for forty years. I run every day and have done all kinds of races from 5ks to ultra-marathons. I have three children and three grandchildren. I write for several magazines in my area, I am a contributor and in charge of the Pinterest board for a parenting magazine called Screamin Mamas, and I have a second book about to be released through Loving, Healing Press called 101 Tips to Ease Your Burdens.

Kennesaw, GA
1876 followers

More from Jennifer Bonn

"Opinion" When your dog plays all-in

I am sure that everyone who saw the news piece with the dog that ran into the gorilla’s cage was on the edge of their chair praying that the dog made it to safety. My second thought was my dog Bandit could have been the dog in there. His attitude is, “Oh look, an opening! I’m going in!” The dog in the gorilla cage is proof of how dangerous that can be. When I let him out in the morning, Bandit doesn’t calmly go down the stairs. He takes them five at a time, and sprints into the woods, unless an unsuspecting neighbor is out enjoying the morning calm. Then he tears over to them, leaping on them and trying to lick them into submission. I follow in his wake, apologizing to anyone he has encountered. Have you seen the ad where the woman is using her visa card to buy things to replace because her dog has destroyed them, and she is constantly saying I’m sorry? That’s me without the visa card. Anyways, rushing head-on into the unknown territory can be dangerous for a dog, so my dog trainer friend, Lynn came to my rescue again. It is fairly easy to teach your dog to stay near you when you are concerned about safety. Put some treats in your pocket and say the command, “Stay with me., or “With me.” Praise the dog when he does it and keep working on it until you know he has learned the trick. Bandit forgets sometimes, but seriously, there are so many things to sniff and people to meet. I just want him to do it safely.

Read full story

"Opinion" How do you handle illness?

My husband shared a water bottle with our grandson who had just recovered from a stomach bug, and of course, my husband was ill two days later. I tried to keep my distance, but I’m feeling a little off myself. I started to think about the way different people deal with illness, and it made me wonder what causes the differences. Let me tell you about how several people I know handle illness, and I hope you can relate.

Read full story
1 comments

"opinion" Surround yourself with what matters to you

Surrounding yourself with the right people and things can make a huge difference in your life. My office is a great example of this. I have a comfy couch placed to the side of my desk that is perfect for when a family member comes in to talk about life or what has happened that day. It’s also perfect for a nap on a rainy day, or a spot to edit some writing. My office is full of everything that makes me happy. There are bright-colored roses, photos of family, friends, and animals, special notes, journals, and a vision board to remind me of my goals. We should all surround ourselves with the people and things that bring us joy.

Read full story
1 comments

“Opinion” Finding good friends

There are times when you feel you have to fill every moment with conversation, but with a friend, silence is comfortable. You enjoy being with each other, and there is nothing to prove because you know each other.

Read full story

"Opinion" The glue that holds families together

Most families have at least a few issues they have to work through. As parents, we have to find the right balance of love and guidance. The guidance involves discipline that isn’t always easy to navigate. There are so many things that have the potential to drive a family apart, so what is the glue that keeps them together? Here are a few that have helped me with my three children.

Read full story

My dog knows how to play me

I have three children and except for some mistakes along the way, I have done a good job with discipline. I know how important it is to create boundaries and enforce consequences. Why then, is it so difficult for me to enforce the rules with my dog?

Read full story
4 comments

"Opinion" And then Covid

I have had so many conversations with people where the phrase, “and then covid.” Is part of the sentence. The pandemic has changed so many aspects of our lives, but what I find so hopeful is how much resilience we have shown with these changes in our lives. Here are a few examples.

Read full story
1 comments

A story of roses and comfort

When I was seven, I was confirmed in the Catholic church. During the process, I somehow missed the memo that I was supposed to pick a patron saint. The truth is that at seven I don’t think I knew the names of any saints. We were standing in a line and one by one people were telling Father Noonan who they had picked for their patron saint. Not only did I not have the name of a saint ready, but I also was terrified of Father Noonan, so at that point, my day was not going well. I tapped the shoulder of the woman in front of me and asked her who she was picking for her patron saint. She said, “St. Theresa.” I know you are not surprised to learn that St. Theresa is now my patron saint.

Read full story
1 comments

Creative gardening space

I am not a master gardener, but I love working in the garden. I sing out there, give the plants pep talks, and eat amazing vegetables all summer. I can feel any stress melt away out there. I love to experiment with new things, and this summer everything I tried worked. My husband enclosed the main garden after the third year of the deer eating all my corn the day before I was going to harvest it.

Read full story
Texas State

"Opinion" Don't let hate win

I’m sure I am not the only one who is feeling unsettled with everything going on in the world right now. The truth is I have wanted to write this article for a while, but I have struggled with emotions about this topic, especially after the shooting at an elementary school in Texas. Let’s recap a few of the spots where hate has shown up, and I apologize that I will not name them all. We have seen gun violence including group killings, road rage, and as a way to resolve an argument. There continues to be prejudice against groups and individuals because of race, religion, gender, and nationality. Instead of working together as Americans, some of us want to label our problems as republican or democratic, and instead of having calm dialogues and solving problems, we throw crazy accusations at each other. I believe we live in an incredible country, but right now we have to make a stand against hate and violence. Don’t let hate win.

Read full story
7 comments

Finding healing

We are going through some crazy times right now, and even though it isn’t the first time that our world has thrown the same issues at us, we can feel battered and bruised. I hope we are never numb to injustice or loss of life or the myriad of issues we need to solve as humans, but I also know that we can confront everything the best when we can also find some healing. Considering everything going on in the world today, we need to tap into our resources. Here are a few simple ways to find some calm and relief before stepping back into the struggle to improve the issues.

Read full story

Retro summer activities

Our budgets are stretched with high gas prices and grocery bills, so if we can find something for free it is a bonus. I was talking with my husband about all the activities available in the summer and we started to talk about what we did in the summer growing up and we agreed that all of those are still fun, so I am giving you some ideas from my past for free summer fun.

Read full story

Useful items to have

There are several things I always want to have around either because they have multi-purpose uses, or I use them so often. Here is my list of essential everyday items. My husband was surprised when he found out I had one of these in my classroom. He said, “You teach them French. How do they hurt themselves conjugating verbs?” I had to tell him that I had at least two people every day ask me for a band aid, and I have learned not to ask too many questions. Every house needs basic first aid items which for me are band aids, antibiotic cream, and Benadryl spray to relieve the itch from bug bites. Because I don’t pick my feet up much when I run, trail races require a med kit because my feet will find every root and rock out there. I have fallen so often that my friends ask me if I brought the med kit if we are running trails.

Read full story
3 comments

Summer treats

I love summer food. I think it tastes fresher and has more taste. I especially love eating what comes out of the garden. What are your favorite summer foods? Here are a few of mine.

Read full story

Running faster

One of the men who went to my gym had won a 5k the Saturday before, so I asked him, “What is your advice for running fast?” He replied, “You have to run fast.” Now, I could have been offended by the terse reply, and the condescending tone it was delivered in, but he did have a point. If you want to run fast, you have to put in the time to train your body to be fast. There are runners who are just naturally fast. I have a friend who is super-fast and only runs when he races. Most of us need a little more training than that.

Read full story

"Opinion" Relieving stress

Life can throw some stressful situations at us as most of us are trying to multitask throughout our day. It is not always easy to maintain a sense of peace and calm, but I would like to suggest a few ways you might be able to destress a little.

Read full story

The calm animals bring me

My children like to say which parent gave them certain traits and characteristics. All three of my children suffer from different levels of anxiety and they correctly point the finger at me for passing it on to them. My husband is easygoing, he doesn’t worry about much, and I would describe the way he deals with his day as he takes what the day gives him and does his best with it. I am jealous of him because I can worry about anything, be nervous about what I say and do, and generally fight anxiety. My animals know how to calm me though.

Read full story
2 comments

"Opinion" Thoughts on marriage

I have been married for forty years. It has not always been an easy adventure, but I would pick the same man again in a heartbeat. I have felt every emotion and become stronger through both the trials and the love. I know I have learned a great deal about maintaining a positive relationship. Allow me to share a few of these thoughts with you.

Read full story
10 comments

10 summer workouts

Exercise doesn’t have to be a chore. What if we see it more as playing instead of exercising? If we can find something we enjoy doing, maybe we can do it more consistently, and therefore see more benefits. The summer allows us to be outside more, and to be more active. Here are ten easy ways to exercise so that you will have fun but keep moving.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy