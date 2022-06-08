Creative gardening space

Jen Bonn

I am not a master gardener, but I love working in the garden. I sing out there, give the plants pep talks, and eat amazing vegetables all summer. I can feel any stress melt away out there. I love to experiment with new things, and this summer everything I tried worked. My husband enclosed the main garden after the third year of the deer eating all my corn the day before I was going to harvest it.

I have had several people tell me they would love to have a garden, but they do not have enough space. You can still have a garden with little space if you are willing to be creative. Here are a few ideas.

We were watching a show called Return to The Chateau and they went into a huge meadow that had been tilled and let the two children scatter wildflower seeds everywhere. I don't have a meadow, but I had the neighborhood children come over and scatter seeds in our little plot. It is just starting to bloom and it is going to be extraordinary!

Jen Bonn

I wanted to try growing potatoes this year, but I had no idea how to do it. A youtube video and potatoes from Amazon and I was ready to go. My husband built this three-tiered planter for me for strawberries, but they did not do well. The potatoes are flourishing mostly because there is so much room in the first two tiers for them to grow down.

Jen Bonn

Strawberries are my favorite fruit, and they have done so well in this planter that I bought online. It even has a chalkboard on the back for children to draw on.

Jen Bonn

I wanted to grow melons, but I didn't have any more room, so my husband said, "Let's go to Home Depot, I have an idea. Look how he put this box together! It took him a half-hour! I only planted them several days ago, so cross your fingers that they grow.

Jen Bonn

I used a lot of containers this year. My daughter did her whole garden in containers on her back porch. I also started several things inside and then transplanted them.

Jen Bonn

My husband also made these flower boxes to mount on the walls, but he has been so bust that I just stood them up against the garden.

I hope these ideas give you some help in making use of space for a garden.